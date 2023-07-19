Join BVPD for National Night Out

Members of the Bella Vista Police Department invite everyone to the annual National Night Out, from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Kingsdale Pavilion behind Riordan Hall.

Come hang out with your local police officers and enjoy free food, music, kids fingerprinting, K9 demonstrations, a drunk driving simulator, an interesting evidence table and more. Sound a siren as you explore a police car and check out the department's Animal Control truck.

To beat the heat, a misting tent will be provided, and the Bella Vista Property Owners Association will allow the public admission to the Kingsdale Pool from 5 to 7 p.m. for only $1.

Bring your kids with their bike and helmet to join the BVPD Bike Patrol Unit for a bike rodeo.

The national event is part of a larger initiative to familiarize community members with law enforcement officers and programs in their area and to help build partnerships between police and the public they serve and protect.

Follow the event on the department's Facebook page for more details. For other questions, call the police department at 479-855-3771.