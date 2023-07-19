Garden club announces yard of the month

Bella Vista Garden Club Yard of the Month recognition goes to Betty McCollum and Leon Wierusz. Their home is located at 2 Barley Lane and their neighbor Donna Hutchinson submitted the nomination.

Betty and Leon have been in Bella Vista four-and-a-half years and moved here from Washington state. They moved around a lot in the military. Leon is a retired Air Force veteran and worked in the automotive industry in Chicago as well. Betty was born in Arkansas but lived many years in Seattle and worked for Photoworks. Both are now retired and are enjoying Bella Vista life.

Betty and Leon have totally transformed their yard since moving here. Betty does the design and plant selection and Leon does the heavy lifting including installing an irrigation system. They have a great little seating area under a huge tree in the front making a special place for entertaining and relaxing. Betty has a talent for selecting plants and designing companion beds. Especially delightful is the mixture of vegetables and flowers in the same bed.

The garden club congratulates Betty and Leon and thanks them for yet another example of a well-kept yard and helping to keep Bella Vista beautiful year-round.

The club promotes and rewards exemplary yard care in Bella Vista and recognizes neighbors who demonstrate above-average efforts in maintaining their property, which contributes to the overall appearance of the community at large.

All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible. Nominations are for the front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by members of BVGC who select the yard that best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and curb appeal.

Nominate a yard today via email to: [email protected]. Please provide the address and the homeowners' names if known. All nominations will be in the running for future recognition.

Submitted photo Betty and Leon



Submitted photo Yard Scene

