Comfort Keepers: Uplifting In-Home Care

Do you or an elderly loved one wish to stay in your own home? Would you prefer to live at home over a senior center or care facility? At Comfort Keepers, we understand the struggle family members face when a loved one needs extra assistance in their home. We're here to help.

Comfort Keepers is a leading provider of in-home, non-medical care for seniors and other adults in need of assistance with daily activities. Our dedicated caregivers can help your loved one stay in the comfort of their home for as long as safely possible - a dream come true for many elders.

Our caregivers, or our Comfort Keepers, are carefully selected, screened, and trained to provide professional, compassion assistance. Through our unique approach called Interactive Caregiving™, our caregivers build true friendships with their clients in order to fulfill their emotional and social needs.

Studies show that most seniors find joy and meaning when they can live in the home they love as they age and remain close to their community. Comfort Keepers provides senior care services that can help the elderly remain independent in their own homes.

At Comfort Keepers, we believe that an in-home care plan should be customized to each individual's needs, goals, and living situation. We believe that everyone should experience the best of life, no matter their age or the level of care that is needed. At Comfort Keepers, we strive to elevate the spirits of our clients and their families every day.

Comfort Keepers understands that there is peace of mind knowing your loved one is receiving the best care from experienced caregivers. We are able to provide a variety of technology solutions for real time updates, transparency, and communication with your loved one's care team – all from the convenience of your phone or laptop.

Some seniors need only occasional help with household chores. For others, 24-hour home care is desired. Whatever the case, we will be happy to meet with you and your loved one to create an individualized plan of care for services.

Comfort Keepers, Bentonville office

701 NW McNelly Road, Suite 5 Bentonville, Arkansas 72712. For more information, call 479-268-5668