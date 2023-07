Missouri State University

Missouri State University awarded 2,953 degrees to students in spring 2023. Commencement ceremonies took place May 19 at Great Southern Bank Arena. The following local students earned degrees:

Molly Del Rossi of Bella Vista graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, English, Cum Laude in the Honors College.

Virginia McCorkle of Bella Vista graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Middle School Education, Summa Cum Laude.