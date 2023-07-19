Citizens Support Councilman Snow After Meeting

Bella Vista City Council Member Jerry Snow received a round of applause and a flutter of thank yous from a group of citizens waiting outside the District Court building following a special meeting of the council July 12.

Snow voted no and voiced unwavering opposition to the emergency-clause passage of a new ordinance regulating short-term rentals in Bella Vista.

Those greeting Snow after the meeting included real estate broker Larry Kelly, who says he does not own STRs but does own long-term rentals in Bella Vista. "I'm here because of private property rights," Kelly said. "It's the right of anyone to rent their property without getting a permit, without registering, without limitation. None of those things apply. It's unconstitutional to do so and that's what this council has done. We took it to court, we have an injunction from Judge Howart and that injunction says it is unconstitutional, state and federal."

The city's previous STR ordinance, adopted last year, is defunct after Benton County Circuit Court Judge Christine Howart issued an injunction for unconstitutionality in a lawsuit filed against the city. The city council repealed this ordinance and adopted a new one.

Sandy Ivy, another resident waiting to greet Snow, went on the record with the following remarks: "I own an owner-occupied STR that's brand new so I knew I would have absolutely no problem with it (the new STR ordinance) passing, but I'm here for my colleagues who are going through the investing and everything that they're having to reverse and redo and change. I knew I wouldn't have to do any of that but I'm here to support them."

James Maguire has an owner-occupied STR but only rents one room. He says the two main issues of complaint about STRs have been parking and noise from parties. "There are already regulations and ordinances governing both of those issues and if they were enforced, we wouldn't be here talking about this stuff," he said. "So it's a situation of over regulation by the city council. It's unnecessary."

Attorney Greg Payne of Story Law Firm in Fayetteville is representing several Bella Vista residents in the STR lawsuit. He attended the special meeting and afterwards commented about the city council passing a new ordinance.

"They've not fixed their constitutional problem," he said. "The first time they can plead ignorance. Now we're in the shadow of a previous order of the court in which the court has decided that these people owning STRs have private property rights. So now what they've done today is say 'we know they (STR owners) have private property rights but we're still going to require a permit. You have to come to us and pay 150-dollars in order to make beneficial use of your property.' You can't do that. Likewise you can't tax it."

Payne said he intends to file a motion of contempt based on the actions of the council. "It's my opinion that they're in violation of the temporary restraining order," he said. "Judges don't like people violating their orders. And I don't know how they're going to justify that."