Cards & Games

Monday

Potluck 'N Games

Winners on July 10 in 3 to 13 were: Table one, Jean Meadows, first; and Sharon Bower, second; Table two, Sheri Bone, first; Mabel Ashline, second.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. for potluck and games at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

St. Bernard Pinochle Club

Winners July 10 were: Fran Olsen and Becky Thompson, first; Wayne Doyle and Dan Bloomer, second; Al Akey and Stan Neukircher, third; Darlene Kuta and Nancy Veach, fourth; Jim and Janet Callarman, fifth; Larry and Ginger Anderson, honorable mention.

This double deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen at 479-685-5376 for further details.

Tuesday/Thursday

Duplicate Bridge

Winners on July 6 were: North-South, Michael Foley and John Frey; East-West, Ned Irving and Joe Scott.

Winners on July 11 were: North-South, Len Fettig and Robert Gromatka; East-West, Jay Lacy and Cassie Jean.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road.

Tuesday Night

Couples Cribbage

Winners for July 11 were: Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau, first; Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin, second; Kevin and Betsy Bernier, third; Chuck and Dottie Seeley, honorable mention.

Play is every Tuesday in the parrish hall at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Ln. The doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, call Cheryl Cardin at 925-819-0292. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.