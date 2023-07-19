Brother says fatal accident could have been avoided

The brother of a woman killed in a car accident on West Lancashire Boulevard claims the City of Bella Vista and/or ARDOT has a part in his sister's death.

Wesley Hoyer of Neosho, Mo., is the brother of Kara Barrera, the Bella Vista resident who died as the result of the accident on June 25.

Hoyer wrote a letter to the city expressing his concerns and also issued a statement to The Weekly Vista. "My sister Kara Barrera was killed in a tragic car accident on West Lancashire Boulevard in Bella Vista on June 25, and she was taken off of life support on June 29," he said in his statement. "A section of a tree fell on her car as she was driving home from a Sunday afternoon spent at the lake with family and friends. Her husband and two daughters, ages 10 and 13, were in the car with her and they received no injuries, but a section of the tree fell directly on top of the driver's side where Kara was driving. She sustained a life-ending injury to her spinal cord and skull as a result."

According to a police report from the Bella Vista Police Department, an officer arrived on scene to find the vehicle with heavy damage to the roof and windshield. Barrera was trapped inside the driver's seat, and the EMT and fire department started working to get her out to take her to the hospital.

A witness told the officer that a tree fell on top of the vehicle and that the driver's husband and two daughters were uninjured. The witness said they were eastbound on Arkansas Highway 340 (Lancashire Boulevard) behind Barrera's vehicle and had just passed Cannock Lane when the tree fell on top of Barrera's vehicle. Barrera was taken to Mercy Bella Vista and later transferred to Mercy Springfield with serious injuries, the report said.

Bella Vista Mayor John Flynn released the following statement regarding the accident and Hoyer's letter to the city: "We were deeply saddened by the tragic circumstances that resulted in the death of a driver of a vehicle on Lancashire Boulevard, after part of a tree broke off and fell in the roadway on June 25. Our deepest condolences go out to those grieving the loss of Kara Barrera.

"Lancashire Boulevard is a state highway, Arkansas Highway 340, and therefore maintained by the state's highway department, the Arkansas Department of Transportation."

Hoyer responded in his statement: "My sister was killed by a falling tree that the City of Bella Vista, ARDOT or a utility company should have removed for the safety of the drivers on the road. Regardless of who 'owns' the tree, the right thing to do for the safety of local residents and visitors sometimes means doing the right thing. This horrific accident could have been avoided. No one wants to take responsibility for the fact that this tree should have been removed years ago. Does it have someone's attention now?"

Dave Parker, spokesman for ARDOT, said the department does maintain a "clear zone" on most state roads and highways.

"It's just a terrible, terrible thing. It's just a horrible accident. Condolences to the family and thoughts and prayers," he said.

"We did have our district engineer go out to the site on Highway 340. It appears just the top portion or limb broke off and struck the car," Parker said. "Based on the size of the tree -- it's a pretty good size tree -- a good part of it was still intact.

"There are a lot of trees along the 16,000 miles we are responsible for. We do cut back and remove trees to a certain point. If you've got a 100-foot tree, we're not able to cut back 100 feet from every road and highway. We could cut back 50 feet, but if you've got a 100-foot tree, if it falls, or if a part of it falls, it's going to fall into the roadway."

Parker added the department did not receive any calls to remove the tree in District 9, which includes Benton County.

He also noted the reason the department cuts back trees to keep the right-of-way clear is for cars that leave the roadway if a driver falls asleep, for example, so that they do not hit a tree, not because of limbs falling.

"That's just so rare. We don't keep statistics on that because it's so rare. It's a terrible thing to happen to this person," he said.