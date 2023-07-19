Bridge will take Razorback Greenway into the treetops over Northeast A Street in Bentonville

Work has started on a "flyover" bridge that will be part of the Razorback Greenway near the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville.

Construction began the first week of July, according to David Wright, the city's parks and recreation director. Wright said he hopes it will be open by the middle of next year.

Trail improvements will feature a unique multimodal bridge that will extend over Northeast A Street with two sides -- one for the Razorback Greenway and the other for the All-American Mountain Bike Trail that will safely separate each group, according to a news release.

Wright said he expects the bridge to be one of the most-recognized spots along the greenway, which runs about 40 miles from Fayetteville to Bella Vista.

The All-American Mountain Bike Trail, about two miles long, starts downtown at Compton Gardens and connects with the Slaughter Pen Trail in north Bentonville. The bridge will be at the one-mile mark for the trail, Wright said.

The new 1,053-foot-long greenway extension with nearly 1,000 feet completely on piers will create an elevated trail experience woven through the tree canopy, according to the release.

Improved trail access, trail extension and the new multimodal pedestrian bridge are made possible with support from the Walton family, according to the release. A cost wasn't provided for the project.

"This project is another example of how our community partners continue to come together to make our region such a great place to live, work and play," said Debbie Griffin, city director of administration. "We have seen over and over how collaborating and being willing to dream about what Northwest Arkansas can be and then working with stakeholders around the table makes projects like this become a reality. Not only does this project add safety for cyclists and pedestrians, it's also another way to enjoy the natural beauty the region offers for all to enjoy."

The area is near where the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art expansion is taking place. A portion of the Razorback Greenway was moved because of construction associated with the museum's project.

The city closed Northeast A Street from Northeast Park Street to Northeast Cub Circle to traffic in April 2022. A defined path using barriers is set up along Northeast A Street, a two-lane road, said Dennis Birge, city transportation director, at the time.

The bridge will cross Northeast A Street where the public restrooms are at 906 N.E. A St., just west of Crystal Bridges and south of Northeast Park Street, Wright said.

Wright said Bentonville's portion of the Razorback Greenway is broken in places because of construction near the museum, at the new Walmart campus and downtown, but when completed, the part of the trail that runs through the city will be unmatched.

"It will be an experience unlike any other," he said. "It will be spectacular."

The Razorback Greenway website notes, "Bentonville is undergoing a few long-term projects which have caused a number of detours along the Razorback Greenway. Since these detours are expected to take a while, we're working closely with the city to make sure routes are accurately mapped and up-to-date."

Trailblazers will oversee construction of the bridge in collaboration with Parks and Recreation staff. Crossland Construction is the contractor, according to the release.

Erin Rushing, Trailblazers CEO, said the bridge would be a treetop-level greenway.

"It will be iconic," he said. "There will be nothing like it in on the greenway and specifically Bentonville. People will want to stop and see it."