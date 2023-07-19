Blevins to speak at next CWRT

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will hold its August program at Cooper Memorial Chapel on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.

Dr. Brooks Blevins is the speaker with a program titled "Before the Firing Squad: Major Enoch O. Wolf and Civil War Retaliation" which looks at the deadly small action warfare that raged in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas during the Civil War. These smaller engagements resulted in tremendous destruction of property and loss of life.

Pro-Union and Pro-Confederate units, both regular and irregular, roamed through the Ozarks destroying everything in their paths. Such was the case of Major Enoch Wolf who was sentenced to be executed in retaliation for the death of a Union major.

Dr. Blevins holds a BA degree in history from Lyon College and MA and PhD degrees in history from Auburn University. He is currently the Noel Boyd Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University in Springfield. He is a native of the Ozarks, tracing his roots deep into the antebellum era in both Arkansas and Missouri. He has written nine books and edited three more. His most recent books are the "History of the Ozarks" trilogy, tracing the story of the region from prehistoric times to the present day.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

As an additional feature to this month's program at the Cooper Memorial Chapel, Dr. Blevins will be available at the Bella Vista Historical Museum from 4:15-5 p.m. to sign copies of his books that will be available to purchase.