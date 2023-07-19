The Weekly Vista
Bella Vista Police Reports

by From Staff Reports | July 19, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, July 3

5:54 p.m. Police received a report at Arkansas Highway 279 and Barrow of a driver throwing trash out of the vehicle and swerving all over the road.

Tuesday, July 4

4:11 p.m. Police arrested Howard Anthony Helm, 45, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 North and Hampstead.

Wednesday, July 5

11:01 a.m. Police received a report on Cheddar Circle that someone's house had been entered while they were away and that financial records were missing. Extra patrol was requested.

2:07 p.m. Police received a report at Metfield Pool that someone in a Dodge pickup threw fireworks in the portable toilet in front of the playground and pool.

3:09 p.m. Police arrested Angela Michelle Goetz, 42, in connection with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia (meth pipe); Leora Jean Drezinski, 37, in connection with obstruction, non-financial identity fraud, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia (meth pipe); and Makenzey Reed, 22, in connection with obstruction, furnishing prohibited articles, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia (marijuana pipe and meth pipe x 2) during a traffic stop on Arkansas Highway 340 at East and Bethnal.

10:35 p.m. Police arrested Vandi Martina Goldstein, 48, in connection with careless driving and driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 279 and Quantock Hills.

Thursday, July 6

4:31 p.m. Police received a report of theft at Brookfield Assisted Living. The reporting person said someone stole medications and replaced them with other medications.

Friday, July 7

7:25 a.m. Police arrested Charles Edgar Taylor, 53, in connection with out-of-town warrants during a traffic stop at Cheddar Circle and Cheddar Lane.

4:57 p.m. Police arrested Anita Rose Mann, 39, and Timothy Richard Kosiek, 42, in connection with out-of-town warrants during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Hampstead.

Saturday, July 8

7:07 p.m. Police arrested Brianne Alise Pacheco, 28, in connection with possession of a controlled substance schedule 1 (methamphetamine) two grams or more but less than 10 grams, during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Mercy.

Sunday, July 9

10:31 a.m. Police arrested Richard Louis York, 28, in connection with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule 3 substance (pill) and possession of schedule 6, less than four ounces, during a traffic stop at Dartmoor Road and Cooper Elementary School.

Print Headline: Bella Vista Police Reports

