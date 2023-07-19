Bella Vista Club News

Bella Vista

Computer Club

Remaining meetings in July held in the training center include: July 19, Help Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon; July 19, 1-3 p.m., Thunderbird Email Client Usage; July 21, 1-3 p.m., Genealogy SIG; July 25, 9 a.m.-noon., Using MS Windows.

The club is offering to the public six desk top computers (Windows 11 Pro), six monitors and one TV/monitor. The computers have Microsoft Office 365 installed (not a subscription). They come with a keyboard, mouse and all necessary cables. All have been checked and in good working order. These can be purchased with a donation to the Computer Club. Call or text 479-966-9357 for more information.

Visit the website for more information at bvcomputerclub.org. The monthly general meetings are open to the public and are held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society (NAGS) meeting will be Monday, July 24, at 6 p.m. at the Bentonville Public Library located at 405 South Main. The discussion will be on researching land records. The public is welcome.

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild will meet Monday, July 24, at 1 p.m. in Sengel Hall (lower level) at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church located at 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. The talented Courtenay Hughes, sewing team manager for Missouri Star Quilt Company, will present a trunk show of personal and MSQC quilts.

On Tuesday, July 25, Courtenay will teach a workshop on machine applique where students will learn the ins and outs of fabrics, threads, stitches, fusible web, stabilizers and more. Registration is required for the workshop along with a $30 fee for guild members or $40 for nonmembers. For more information email [email protected].

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, will walk on Wednesday, July 26 in Bentonville. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. at the Casey's convenience store located at 100 S.E. "J" Street. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. There is a short drive to the start point where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. This walk is along the clear waters of Coler Creek, over the "singing bridge," and by the Airship Cafe.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Fly Tyers Club

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club meets on Thursdays in the lower level of the United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista, located at the corner of Forest Hills Boulevard and Cooper Road. Social hour begins at 9 a.m. followed by the meeting at 10 a.m. Access to the meeting room is through the main doors of the church building. Information: sites.google.com/view/bellavistaflytyersclub.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club meets every Thursday at the Assembly of God Church on Forest HIlls Blvd. in Bella Vista (Highway 279 next to Casey's) from 1-3 p.m.

Members have a wide range of skills and work in many mediums. They meet to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and to stay connected.

If interested in becoming a member, or wishing to learn a new hobby/skill, individuals are invited to the meetings. For more information contact club president Sharon Chappell at 303-514-7016 or email [email protected].

Sugar Creek Railroad Club

The Sugar Creek Railroad Club regularly meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the A&M Railroad Museum located at 306 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. All interested persons are welcome. Bring your questions -- the club members have answers.

Sugar Creek Railroad Club also puts the fun in fundraising. The club hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving the national railroad heritage. For more information visit sugarcreekrailroadclub.com.

NWA Women's Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus meets every Monday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. in the choir room at First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive. There are no tryouts and previous experience is not required to join. All women who love to sing are invited. The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for clubs and events and is directed by Dr. Larry Zehring. For more information go to nwarkansaswomenschorus.com and Facebook.com/BellaVistaChorus.

NWA Heritage Button Club

The NWA Heritage Button Club regularly meets on the third Friday of each month from noon-2 p.m. at the Bentonville Public Library, located at 405 S. Main St. The club is formed from the National Button Society (nationalbuttonsociety.org) to enable participants to preserve vintage buttons and educate themselves and future generations about the historical aspects of sewing buttons. Come one, come all to enjoy the fun of buttons. For more information contact Robin at [email protected].

