Bella Vista, Bentonville Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

July 5

7 Brew Coffee

2500 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Walk-in cooler is missing wall plugs. No test strips available.

Ozark Guidance Center

2205 Phyllis St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Posted permit expired.

July 6

F.R.E.S.H. Dhabiha Halal Market

2505 S. Walton Blvd., Suite C, Bentonville

Priority violations: Raw meats and poultry stored above cilantro, basil and other vegetables in walk-in cooler.

Priority foundation violations: Employees are using a pre-made bottle of sanitizer that requires the chemical to be rinsed off after using on food contact surfaces. Surfaces are not being washed off after sanitizer is used.

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. No quat test strips. Facility had pH test strips instead.

King Burrito

2000 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Items under refrigeration in walk-in cooler (refried beans at 49 degrees, cheese sauce at 48 degrees, cooked beef at 48 degrees and diced tomatoes at 44 degrees) were between 44 and 49 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Dirty wiping cloths stored on food prep surfaces in cook area.

Core violations: None

Maria's Mexican Restaurant, LLC

2503 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Dish machine is not sanitizing food contact surfaces either by heat or chemical methods. Dish plate temp: 148 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager.

July 7

KFC

903 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Multiple dead bugs around back door area. Dust build-up on ceiling in chicken prep area. Grease and food build-up under and around equipment in food prep areas.

Wing Stop

231 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Non-food contact surfaces have an accumulation of food residue and grease in the kitchen area.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

July 5 -- Casey's, 100 S.E. J St., Bentonville