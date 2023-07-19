Audrey’s Resale Boutique supports Bright Futures

The Board of Directors of Audrey's Resale Boutique in Bella Vista announces a recent grant to Bright Futures of Gravette.

Bright Futures is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the community together to focus on the success of children in the Gravette School District. The group engages businesses, faith-based organizations, human services agencies and parent groups to meet the needs of children so every child can be successful in school and beyond, now and in the future.

Bright Futures was conceived in 2010-2011 by visionaries in the Joplin, Mo., area. The group of educators and community experts developed systems and structures that rapidly connected existing community resources with students and families in need through the school system.

According to Bright Futures USA, they have established a grassroots network of over 70 rural, suburban and urban communities working together to tackle challenging issues ranging from food insecurity and attendance to mentorship and graduation rates for over 200,000 students across seven states so far.

"By engaging the community, we can create a learning atmosphere that enables students and teachers to focus on education and achieving success. Bright Futures USA operates under the belief that when communities invest their time, talent a, and treasure in their schools, students are more likely to stay in school through graduation, have a higher degree of self-worth and confidence, and set and reach goals for the future. In turn, these students grow up to be better neighbors, quality employees, and impactful leaders in their communities."

Bright Futures communities work directly to support the basic needs of children throughout their communities by bringing together existing resources. The affiliate communities are independent but are provided support including training through Bright Futures USA. The local district provides a coordinator and community volunteers form the local Bright Futures Board.

Gravette's Bright Futures provides a food pantry, programs for shoes and clothing distribution, Christmas Angel Tree, back-pack and supplies distribution, and scholarships, to name a few.

Audrey's Resale Board felt strongly that the Gravette Bright Futures program is a model for the future as well as an outstanding asset for today. They are proud to support them with a $1000 donation.

If you wish to support Bright Futures of Gravette by volunteering or donating, contact Amanda Kelly, community services coordinator with the Gravette School District, at 470-787-4100, or [email protected].

Audrey's Resale Boutique is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that receives donations from the public and resells the donated women's' clothing, furniture, and home décor to the community. Net proceeds are then distributed to outstanding non-profit organizations in the Benton County community.

Audrey's is located at 1731 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista and is open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2pm. Audrey's is a volunteer organization and is always looking for volunteers for the store and for delivering larger items with our truck.

Please call Cindy Hay, store manager at 479-250-9961 if you could volunteer a bit of your time to help others in our community.