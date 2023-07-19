The Weekly Vista
Astronomy program Saturday at Hobbs

by Staff Reports | July 19, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Hobbs State Park Conservation Area will host an astronomy program on Saturday, July 22, from 7:45-10:30 p.m. at the park's visitor center, 20201 E. Highway 12, Rogers. The event is free and open to the public; no reservations are required.

The evening will begin with "The Moon and Its Effect – Phases, Tides and Eclipses," an indoor program in the Discovery Room of the park's visitor center. Weather permitting, outdoor night sky viewing will begin at 9 p.m., looking at Venus, Mercury, Mars and stars clusters. The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society will provide powerful telescopes for all guests to use.

Visitors may wish to bring a flashlight covered with red cloth (or a red balloon) and a folding chair. If you have binoculars or a star chart, bring them.

The program is recommended for ages eight and older.

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area is the largest of Arkansas' 52 state parks. This day-use park includes a 54-mile trail system and is the only state park in Arkansas to allow regulated hunting.

