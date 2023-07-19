Allow me to introduce myself

Greetings Bella Vistans, I'd like to take this opportunity to introduce myself. My name is Samuel Clanton and I'm the new editor of The Weekly Vista.

Since everyone asks, I do prefer Samuel, my given first name. And "Clanton" is pronounced with a soft "t", as I hear most people pronounce Benton (County).

But I will say, as I mentioned recently to our page designer Deb Harvell (who prefers the short form of her first name), that I will answer to Sam, Sambo, Samwise, Sam-I-am, Sammy, Sammy McSammerson and many other variations that have been thrown my way over the years! I once signed a check made out to Jam McClanton, but that's another story.

I'm a musician too and most of my music-related materials are saved under Sam Clanton or Sam Clanton Music. I've decided to reserve my short name for writing songs, performing and the like, just so you know.

A bit about me: I grew up in Athens, Alabama, which is not far from the Tennessee border and about halfway between Birmingham and Nashville on I-65. After graduating from a private high school in Pulaski, Tenn., I moved to the Branson, Mo., area to attend College of the Ozarks, where I majored in Mass Communications/Public Relations and minored in Music.

C of O is a work-study college so I paid for most of my education by working for the campus landscaping crew as a freshman and sophomore; then as a junior I walked into my requested job of disc jockeying and hosting blues, jazz and bluegrass shows for our campus radio station, KCOZ. I had a blast doing this and it hardly felt like work. I wrote for our college newspaper too, but didn't get tuition credit for these hours.

Not that long after earning my degree, I began working as a cub reporter for an independent newspaper in Branson. Then as a young man I got thrown into the deep end of the pool by filling in for and eventually taking over for longtime editor of the Taney County Times, Linda Morgan, who was undergoing cancer treatments before she passed away. Linda taught me so much about writing and editing, and about life in general. She was a true community journalist (adored by all it seemed) and became a trusted friend of mine who I still think about.

I eventually moved on to edit the Stone County Gazette, covering the Table Rock Lake area west of Branson. I continued to work in newspaper for many years, but transitioned back into radio in 2008. I found another great teacher of mine, Sally Kaucher, at the radio station. We actually produced news for five different stations between Branson and Harrison, Ark., but worked out of Branson. Sally, a former White House correspondent working in D.C., is the best news writer I've ever met. I enjoyed getting to see her work on a daily basis and then trying to imitate her precision, accuracy and clarity in my own writing.

After the radio stations changed hands and the new owners decided to dissolve the news department in 2018, I decided to book gigs and play music full time. This proved to be challenging yet rewarding as it had long been a dream of mine to play music for a living. I even got to perform in a Branson stage show at the Shepherd of the Hills' Playhouse Theater, for the Riders of the Circle B Chuckwagon Dinner Show.

After my son Elijah graduated high school, and enduring the harsh realities of living alone during the pandemic, I decided to follow my music dreams to Music City, taking up residence with a friend of mine in East Nashville. I spent a year picking and grinning, attending jam sessions and mingling with the Nashville establishment. I even got to see my roommate Matt perform with his band The Cleverlys at the Grand Ole Opry!

I started missing my son something fierce and decided to relocate to Northwest Arkansas to be closer to him. While in Nashville I worked as a caregiver and I continued in this important line of work in NWA until my primary client George Thompson passed away. (I may devote an entire column to this grand human being in a future edition.) I then decided to start applying for writing and editing jobs and get back to using my degree and experience.

That leads me to today, writing my first column on a Monday morning while sipping coffee and looking at other stories here at my office in Bella Vista. I hope to meet every one of you readers and community members in the weeks to come!

Samuel Clanton writes stories and songs and edits The Weekly Vista. He enjoys fishing in creeks, watching baseball, listening to jazz and eating apple cobbler. These columns contain his unsolicited opinions. Contact him at [email protected].