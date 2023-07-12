Sister act

Two sisters from Rogers have booths next to each other at the Bella Vista Farmers and Makers Market selling some interesting products.

Sara Paschal crochets purses and cell phone cases using recycled plastic shopping bags as her "yarn."

She made her first one after a friend saw one on Pinterest and told her about it. She made one, then another and another. She went to her first farmers market in Rogers in 2016. She used to have a cross stitch shop in downtown Rogers, and she was closing it, so starting up this small business was her way of staying in crafting and staying occupied, she said.

The finished products often feature Walmart or Harps bags, giving them a white or brown color. However, she looks for other colors when she goes out of town, and some of her regular customers bring her bags. Also, she was able to find some brightly colored Toys R Us bags on eBay, lending bright stripes to some of her finished products. She also dresses them up by adding yarn or buttons.

"I've got enough now that I can just play and make whatever I feel like," she said.

She started making the cell phone cases recently because customers requested them. They fit most phones and have a pocket inside for an ID or cash, she said.

This is Paschal's first year at the Bella Vista Farmers and Makers Market. She sold her products for seven years at the Rogers Farmers Market and also goes to craft shows in the area.

Dana Wenzel sells microgreens, which are meant to be eaten at about a week old in germination. She said they are much more nutritious than the adult plant.

She sells a variety of different types, including radish, cat grass (winter wheat), chia, arugula, etc. She said she does not bring every type each week but brings a variety. She also leads workshops at the market to teach people how to grow microgreens at home.

She said her customers get creative with the microgreens, using them to garnish soup, eggs, sandwiches or pizza, or putting them in salads or smoothies. She said the microgreens are living, and to use them, customers simply snip them. The living plants do not belong in the refrigerator.

Wenzel got her start growing microgreens when she was living in Dallas before moving to northwest Arkansas. She was helping some friends at the Dallas market sell aquaponic lettuce, and they were having trouble growing microgreens. She read about it online and started doing it.

"I'm a gardener, so I like the idea of fresh, non-GMO seeds. You don't even put fertilizer on, because the seeds come with the nutrition it needs, and at that young age, it doesn't need it," she said. "Microgreens are a healthy, affordable way to get a healthy body."

Wenzel said she also started out selling microgreens at the Rogers Farmers Market, and then she and her sister decided to come to the Bella Vista Farmers and Makers Market.

Paschal and Wenzel grew up on the east coast, Wenzel said. When their father retired, their parents moved to Rogers. Paschal moved to Rogers several years ago, and Wenzel moved there more recently.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Some of Sara Paschal's creations are shown. She crochets purses and cell phone cases out of recycled plastic shopping bags.



Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Dana Wenzel of Rogers is pictured with microgreens that she sells at the Bella Vista Farmers and Makers Market.

