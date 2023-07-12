Round Table focuses on maritime disaster

Less than two weeks following the assassination of U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, and less than 24 hours after Union soldiers shot and killed the culprit, actor John Wilkes Booth, the worst maritime disaster in the history of our nation took place on the Mississippi River north of Memphis.

You may not have even heard of the catastrophic boiler explosion leading to the sinking of the Sultana steamboat on April 27, 1865 -- that's because of its proximity to the Lincoln tragedy, and people were tired of hearing the bad news of war, according to Pea Ridge National Military Park Guide Kerry Jones, who addressed a packed house at Bella Vista Historical Museum Thursday night, July 6 for a Civil War Round Table program.

"Few Americans are cognizant of the disaster as it occurred at the end of the Civil War," Jones told the more than five dozen in attendance. "Fewer people know the history of the Sultana includes prisons, greed and espionage. And the disaster has several ties to Arkansas."

The steamboat, designed to carry 376 passengers and a crew of 85, was well beyond its limits, hauling over 2,000 passengers, mostly Union prisoners of war being transported back to the north. About a quarter of them were killed immediately when the shoddily-repaired boilers exploded. As the vessel sank, a total of 1,169 people died in the disaster.

For a modern perspective, a total of 2,753 people were killed on September 11, 2001 during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.

"High ranking government and military officials remain culpable in the Sultana disaster," Jones said during the presentation. "Although largely forgotten, these (Union) soldiers gave the ultimate sacrifice when the steamboat exploded. These men were veterans of Stone's River, Gettysburg, Chickamauga, Missionary Ridge and Franklin. They also endured the horrors of Andersonville and Cahaba prisoner of war camps.

"Tragically, no national monument or memorial exists today," Jones said. "The boat remains in a soybean field near Mound City, Arkansas almost as an entombment."

There is a Sultana Museum in nearby Marion, which is being upgraded due to a recent donation from FedEx and initial funding from the State of Arkansas, according to Jones.

Surprisingly, 962 passengers survived the sinking of the Sultana. Jones says ordinary citizens from Arkansas rushed to try and rescue soldiers who were thrown into the Mississippi River. More than 500 of these survivors were treated at Memphis hospitals.

Other state connections to the disaster include Arkansas Senator Elect William D. Snow voicing concerns over overcrowding while on board the Sultana, and testifying at all three government investigations into the incident.

Assistant Quartermaster Reuben B. Hatch, serving in the Eastern District of Arkansas, was responsible for loading the steamboat in Vicksburg, Miss. Jones said Hatch took part in bribes that were proffered to army officers.

In his research for the presentation, Jones corresponded with Gene Salecker, who he describes as the world's preeminent authority on the Sultana disaster. He advised those in attendance to reference Salecker's book "Disaster on the Mississippi: The Sultana Explosion."

Before working for the National Park Service, Jones earned master's degrees in history and public history, and taught on the college level for 13 years, at NorthWest Arkansas Community College and at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

