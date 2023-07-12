Local residents show their support for Independence Day while waiting for the Bella Vista Neighbors 4th of July Patriotic Parade to begin. Participants and the anticipatory crowd gathered along the sidewalks of Sugar Creek Shopping Center decked out in red, white and blue ready to celebrate America's 247th birthday. The parade included over 60 entries showcasing veterans' groups, charities and local businesses.
Ready for the parade!by Terri OByrne | July 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
