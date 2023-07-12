The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Recreation Distribution Locations Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Ready for the parade!

by Terri OByrne | July 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Local residents show their support for Independence Day while waiting for the Bella Vista Neighbors 4th of July Patriotic Parade to begin. Participants and the anticipatory crowd gathered along the sidewalks of Sugar Creek Shopping Center decked out in red, white and blue ready to celebrate America's 247th birthday. The parade included over 60 entries showcasing veterans' groups, charities and local businesses.

Print Headline: Ready for the parade!

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

POA’s rezones matter of ‘housekeeping’
by Bennett Horne
Sister act
by Rachel Dickerson
Opera in the Ozarks presents ‘Cinderella’
by Rachel Dickerson
New mural by BV artist unites elements of downtown Rogers
by Staff Reports
Round Table focuses on maritime disaster
by Samuel Clanton
ADVERTISEMENT