Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista "Cinderella" was presented at the Bella Vista Public Library on July 5 by Opera in the Ozarks. Here, Cinderella, center (Isabella Ramirez), and her stepsisters Tisbe (Diana Nalyvaiko), left, and Clorinda (Emily Pope), second from left, learn that there will be a ball and that the prince will decide at the ball which lady he will marry.

Opera in the Ozarks presented "Cinderella" on July 5 at the Bella Vista Public Library. Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista A beggar that Cinderella helped (Nicolas Cantu) appears again and places a necklace on her and gives her attire for the ball.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista At the ball, Clorinda and Tisbe fight over Alidoro (Nicolas Cantu), the prince's tutor, who has disguised himself as the prince.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Cinderella, with a mask to hide her face, speaks to Prince Ramiro (Jabari Lewis), who has also dressed in disguise as a servant she has fallen in love with.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Prince Ramiro, who has revealed his identity, places the lost slipper on Cinderella's foot to determine that she is the woman he fell in love with at the ball.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista After marrying the prince, Cinderella forgives her stepsisters and her stepfather, Don Magnifico (William Vollmar), left, for treating her poorly.



Print Headline: Opera in the Ozarks presents ‘Cinderella’

