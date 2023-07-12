Opera in the Ozarks presented "Cinderella" on July 5 at the Bella Vista Public Library.
Opera in the Ozarks presents ‘Cinderella’by Rachel Dickerson | July 12, 2023 at 10:28 a.m.
Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista "Cinderella" was presented at the Bella Vista Public Library on July 5 by Opera in the Ozarks. Here, Cinderella, center (Isabella Ramirez), and her stepsisters Tisbe (Diana Nalyvaiko), left, and Clorinda (Emily Pope), second from left, learn that there will be a ball and that the prince will decide at the ball which lady he will marry.
