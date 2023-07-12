Obituaries

Edward M. Cooper

LOUDON, Tenn. -- Dr. Edward M. Cooper, formerly of Bella Vista, peacefully passed away at his home on July 1, 2023. He had recently celebrated his 100th birthday on May 5, 2023. He was born in Earle, Arkansas to Claude A. and Arminta Cooper on May 5, 1923, the youngest of 8 children.

He attended Marion public school, graduating with honors at age 16 from Marion High School in Arkansas. He attended Washington Lee, University of Tennessee and graduated with a BS and MD degrees from the University of Arkansas. He interned at the St. Louis City Hospital and served his residency in Radiology at Scott and White Clinic and Hospital in Temple, Texas.

After serving in the Air Force during WWII and the Korean War, he joined the staff of St. Bernard's Hospital in Jonesboro, Arkansas, the first board certified specialist on their staff, where he served as Chief of Department of Radiology, Chief of the Hospital Staff, and Director of the Northwest Arkansas Cancer Clinic. He also served as President of the Craighead Poinsett Medical Society and as Radiology Consult to six area hospitals in Missouri and Northeast Arkansas. He was an accomplished Instrumental rated pilot and frequently used his personal aircraft to serve area hospitals.

After his retirement from St. Bernard's, he moved his family to Bella Vista. He served on the Cooper Communities Board and assisted in the development on operation of Concordia of Bella Vista. After the Bella Vista project, he returned to M.D. Anderson where he became acquainted with the latest developments in mammography and real time ultrasound diagnosis. On his return to Bella Vista he installed the first dedicated mammography and real time ultrasound system in Northwest Arkansas.

Upon retiring, he and Sarah Jane moved to Tellico Village in Loudon, Tenn., where they enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, and golfing. He was a man who truly loved his family and his friends. He was respected and loved by many and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Sarah Jane Hill Cooper; daughter-in-law, Dora Rose Cooper; two brothers, John A. Cooper, Sr. and Dr. Claude A. Cooper, Jr.; five sisters, Sally M. Catlett, Audrey S. McKie, Hazel B. Blackwood, Virginia N. Hall and Olivia J. Bibb.

He is survived by sons, Edward Mitchell Cooper, Jr. (LaNita), Daniel Wayland Cooper (Patti Sutterfield Cooper), John Wesley Cooper; five grandson, Mitchell, Bryan (Sandra), Wes (Jenny), Daniel and Drew; two granddaughters, Sarah Elizabeth Bird (Griffin) and Wesley Ann Cooper; great-grandchildren, Sarah Wesley, and Saddler Hill Cooper, Reece and Sawyer Nelson and numerous nephews and nieces.

Paul VandenBerge

Paul VandenBerge, 85, of Bella Vista, died June 28, 2023.

He was born Aug.17, 1937, in Vermillion, S.D. to Harold O. and Agnes M. VandenBerge. He attended elementary and high school in Vermillion, then the University of South Dakota for two years, followed by the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, graduating with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He served eight years in the South Dakota National Guard. Most of his career was spent in engineering departments designing, developing and certifying business jet aircraft. He was a licensed pilot and accumulated nearly 2000 flight hours. On July 26, 1968, he married Patricia Mae Welch and enjoyed traveling and living in interesting places along with golfing, fishing, hunting. He contributed signifcant efforts to incorporate the City of Bella Vista.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Patricia; a stepdaughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Gregory Belanger of Kelowna, British Columbia; and two granddaughters.

A private celebration of life will be held with immediate family.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory where on-line condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.