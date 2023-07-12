New mural by BV artist unites elements of downtown Rogers

A new mural that is being created by Bella Vista artist Stevie Stevens will be installed in downtown Rogers, and the public is invited to see the work in progress.

Stevens, a mixed media glass artisan, received a grant from the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce to create a public art piece to expand the arts, culture and quality of life experiences that correspond with the Rogers creative community.

Stevens met with business owners, Rogers Historical Museum employees and other artists as she came up with a concept for the new mural.

Final glass cutting, fabrication and grout layers will be completed inside the Rogers Experimental House in the days leading up to the installation.

"The mural incorporates Rogers' history and community engagement," Stevens said. "While researching for the project, I became fascinated with the early history of the town and more specifically with the colors and textures associated with the Victorian styles of the period. I designed Frisco Connects as a mural that is vibrant and current, yet the glass color selections reflect the period in which downtown Rogers was created."

Stevens also stated, "I'm excited about creating a portion of the mural inside the Experimental House. The public can come in, watch and engage in the work being created. This aspect of the project really spoke to my desire for connection."

Area residents are invited to visit 121 W. Walnut Street, Rogers, to meet the artist and see the work as it progresses, between the hours of 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, July 12-15, and again on July 19-22.

The mosaic will be made up of three panels using glass, mirrors, glass objects and gems. The design incorporates images from downtown Rogers' history: The Frisco Train and Frisco "pelt" logo, Rogers' historic water tower, an apple tree and petunias (the city flower).

The mural will include the name "Rogers Arkansas" for memory-making photo ops. The location, design and materials for the mural were approved by the City of Rogers Historic District Commission with support from the Runway Group.

The finished piece will be 62 inches wide and 129 inches tall and be installed on the west facing side of 121 W. Walnut Street.

According to a news release, NWA's creative community, Downtown Rogers (DTR) has earned a reputation as a creative economy and community of makers. The monthly Downtown Rogers Art on the Bricks Art Walk showcases regional artists, musicians, dancers and other performance art to enhance the artistic and cultural opportunities in Rogers.

The chamber's Third Space Grant provides two additional public art installations including a series of lightning bug sculptures by found-object metal artist, Tom Flynn, and the NWA Love Project community art collaboration with founder of 29 Pieces, Karen Blessen. In addition, classes and workshops are being offered.

The Third Space grants are made possible through a grant by the Walmart Foundation, provided to create art experiences and cultural activities that bring people to the cultural and historical center of the city of Rogers and showcase Northwest Arkansas' creative talent.