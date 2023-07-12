City

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held in person at the Bella Vista District Court, 2483 Forest Hills Blvd., unless otherwise noted on agenda. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov/.

July 17 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

July 24 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 3 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 14 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

POA

Property Owners Association meetings are held at Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed.

July 12 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

July 12 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

July 13 -- Rules & Regulation Meeting, 1:30 p.m.

July 20 -- Board of Directors work session, 6 p.m.

July 27 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.