LETTER: Hats off!

by Staff Reports | July 12, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

I want to start this letter by thanking those people who once again put on a fantastic Fourth of July parade in Bella Vista

To Allen's Foods, which has been behind this event since it's inception – bravo!

To Tim and Julie Hull, who were this year's organizers – job well done!

To the Bella Vista Police Department, whose members made sure traffic flowed and kept us safe – hats off!

To all of those who marched, or otherwise traveled the parade route – we appreciate you!

And to the hundreds of spectators who came out to witness the extravaganza – thank you all!

Yes, I said extravaganza. The Bella Vista Fourth of July parade has no rival when it comes to a local show of patriotism. It is the biggest event of its kind here and seems to be growing every year.

As a resident and veteran of the United States military, I am proud of this city and the love its residents have for this great country. I even heard chants of "USA" emanating from the crowd Tuesday.

What I especially enjoyed was seeing the diversity of those in attendance. The age range was from infants in strollers to people I am sure are a happy and healthy 90 something.

And all the red, white and blue. I was overwhelmed.

Again, with my veteran hat on, I want to thank those who applauded when I and other members of American Legion Post 341 marched by. You can't help but feel proud and appreciated in such an environment!

I promise to do everything I can to ensure this parade continues for many years to come. And I hope you will too with your continued support.

In closing, I do hope that the mayor (and future mayors) of Bella Vista see fit in the coming years to dip into the city's budget to help fund this event rather than the organizers having to reach into their own pockets as they did this year. After all, it is truly a Bella Vista parade.

Douglas Grant

Bella Vista

Print Headline: Hats off!

