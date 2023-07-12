LETTER: Did you see it?

Did you see it? "Bella Vista in Bloom" decorated our city with playful color and whimsical flowers for a full month. This community art project was installed on Yarn Bomb Day, June 11, and removed on July 11. You could spot it on the fence by the Fire Station overlooking Hwy 71, in the garden area by the Bella Vista Library, and the settler's cabin by the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

I'd like to take this opportunity to recognize key individuals as well as express my heartfelt gratitude for all the hard work and contributions of time, energy, and creativity. It's great folks like these that make Bella Vista such a wonderful place to live!

First, a huge thank you to all the crocheters and knitters who devoted months of their time in creating the individual flower petals, stems, leaves, adorable creatures, colorful benches, and giant letters that spelled out "Bella Vista in Bloom." Last year there were 16 contributors, this year 24. We reused as many pieces as possible, including a few pieces created years ago for the Spanker Creek Craft Fair.

A special shout out goes to Teresa Oller and Chrissy Hallwachs. Their untiring effort at creating and updating the private Facebook group ensured volunteers knew what was going on and when to show up. As gifted teachers, their consistent presence at the BV Library's "We're Hooked Crafting Club" made a huge difference to beginner crocheters and for keeping the interest high. We're all so very grateful for their talent and devotion.

Many thanks to Amanda Gibson and the Bella Vista Library for their continued support and The Bella Vista Community Church for providing space to assemble and embellish all the fun creations. We could not have done this without the support of the city of Bella Vista for providing locations. A big shout out goes to Suzanne Adams, Chief Sims, and Xyta Lucas for allowing us to install art in their locations.

The biggest thank you goes to the Bella Vista Arts Council for its sponsorship. Thank you Demara Titzer! We all so appreciate your unfailing support.

In gratitude,

Debra DeVilbiss

Creative Director, Bella Vista in Bloom