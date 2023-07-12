July events at Pea Ridge National Park

Pea Ridge National Military Park invites the public to attend artillery demonstrations on Saturday, July 15, at the park's Visitor Center. Demonstrations will occur from 10:30-11 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-noon; 12:30-1 p.m.; and 1:30-2 p.m.

On Saturday, July 22, from 2-3 p.m., the park will present a program on the life and service of General Francis J. Herron in the park's Visitor Center auditorium. General Herron fought primarily in the Trans-Mississippi region during the Civil War and was a veteran officer of Pea Ridge, Prairie Grove, the Siege of Vicksburg and Mobile Bay. He also negotiated the surrender of General Edmund Kirby Smith's Trans-Mississippi Army. After the war, he became a politician in Louisiana and was active in veterans' organizations.

Call 479-451-8122 for more information.

Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the March 7-8, 1862, battle that helped Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri. Administered by the National Park Service, the 4,300-acre battlefield is located 10 miles north of Rogers, just off US Highway 62. Visit us on Facebook or at: www.nps.gov/peri