July events at Pea Ridge National Park

by Staff Reports | July 12, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Pea Ridge National Military Park invites the public to attend artillery demonstrations on Saturday, July 15, at the park's Visitor Center. Demonstrations will occur from 10:30-11 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.-noon; 12:30-1 p.m.; and 1:30-2 p.m.

On Saturday, July 22, from 2-3 p.m., the park will present a program on the life and service of General Francis J. Herron in the park's Visitor Center auditorium. General Herron fought primarily in the Trans-Mississippi region during the Civil War and was a veteran officer of Pea Ridge, Prairie Grove, the Siege of Vicksburg and Mobile Bay. He also negotiated the surrender of General Edmund Kirby Smith's Trans-Mississippi Army. After the war, he became a politician in Louisiana and was active in veterans' organizations.

Call 479-451-8122 for more information.

Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the March 7-8, 1862, battle that helped Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri. Administered by the National Park Service, the 4,300-acre battlefield is located 10 miles north of Rogers, just off US Highway 62. Visit us on Facebook or at: www.nps.gov/peri

