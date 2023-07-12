College Honors

United States Naval Academy

Neil B. Williams of Bella Vista, a graduate of Bentonville High School was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2027 on June 29th, marking the beginning of six challenging weeks of basic midshipman training during Plebe Summer.

Approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year for the Academy's "plebe" or freshman class, and each student is required to participate in Plebe Summer. During this time, plebes have no access to television, movies, the internet, or music and restricted access to cell phones. They are only permitted to make three calls during the six weeks of Plebe Summer.

The pressure and rigor of Plebe Summer is carefully designed to help plebes prepare for their first academic year at the Naval Academy and the four years of challenge that awaits them. As the summer progresses, the new midshipmen rapidly assimilate basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing, and handling yard patrol craft. Plebes also learn infantry drill and how to shoot 9 mm pistols and M-16 rifles.

Other daily training sessions involve moral, mental, physical, and professional development and team-building skills. Activities include swimming, martial arts, basic rock climbing, and obstacle, endurance, and confidence courses designed to develop physical, mental, and team-building skills. Forty hours are devoted to the instruction of infantry drill and five formal parades.

University of Central Arkansas

The University of Central Arkansas held spring commencement on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, 2023, in the Farris Center on campus.

The university conferred approximately 1,226 undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; College of Business; College of Education; College of Health and Behavioral Sciences; and College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.

Bella Vista residents who earned degrees or certificates and honors are listed below:

Ashley Hansen graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology.

Brenden Kosters graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Heather High of Bella Vista graduated with a Graduate Certificate in Teaching The Gifted and Talented.

More than 1,100 degrees were awarded for the spring 2023 semester with the commencement ceremony taking places May 13 at the UA Little Rock Jack Stephens Center.