Cards & Games

Tuesday/Thursday

Duplicate Bridge

Winners on June 29 were: North-South, Len Fettig and Valerie Watson; East-West, Becky Mincke and Diane Warren.

Winners on July 4 were: North-South, Sandy and Robert Gromatka; East-West, Jay Lacy and Cassie Jean.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road.

Monday

Potluck 'N Games

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. for potluck and games at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday Night

Couples Cribbage

Play is every Tuesday in the parrish hall at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. The doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.