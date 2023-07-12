The Weekly Vista
Bella Vista Police Reports

by From Staff Reports | July 12, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, June 26

11:55 a.m. Police received a report on Lambeth near Kingsland of vehicles on the side of the road and people appearing to be camping in the area. Police responded and it was a crew working on the trail early in the morning.

Tuesday, June 27

5:12 p.m. Police received a report on Elvendon Drive that someone heard a gun firing near their home.

Wednesday, June 28

3:42 p.m. Police received a report on Gilcrux Lane that someone was bitten by their grandmother's dog.

Thursday, June 29

9:24 a.m. Police received a report on Yarmouth Drive that someone's neighbor was spraying their hedge with herbicide to try to kill it.

Friday, June 30

12:56 a.m. Police arrested Brouke Helen Murr, 39, in connection with public intoxication during a traffic stop at Trafalgar and Leafield.

Saturday, July 1

1:20 a.m. Police received a report on Curry Lane that someone heard a loud banging noise from their backyard area and wanted officers to check it out because they had a broken ankle and could not walk to go check it out.

8:49 a.m. Police arrested Teddy Sanchez, 40, in connection with warrants during a traffic stop on Marazion Lane.

Sunday, July 2

4:34 p.m. Police arrested Hector Ramiro Cruz, 33, in connection with warrants during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Trafalgar.

Print Headline: Bella Vista Police Reports

