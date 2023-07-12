Bella Vista Club News

NWA Heritage Button Club

The NWA Heritage Button Club regularly meets on the third Friday of each month from noon-2 p.m. at the Bentonville Public Library, located at 405 S. Main St. The club is formed from the National Button Society (nationalbuttonsociety.org) to enable participants to preserve vintage buttons and educate themselves and future generations about the historical aspects of sewing buttons. Come one, come all to enjoy the fun of buttons. For more information contact Robin at [email protected]

Bella Vista

Computer Club

Meetings in July held in the Training Center include: July 18, 2-4 p.m., Basic Computer Security, Part 2; July 19, Help Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon; July 19, 1-3 p.m., Thunderbird Email Client Usage; July 21, 1-3 p.m., Genealogy SIG; July 25, 9 a.m.-noon., Using MS Windows.

The club is offering to the public six desk top computers (Windows 11 Pro), six monitors and one TV/monitor. The computers have Microsoft Office 365 installed (not a subscription). They come with a keyboard, mouse and all necessary cables. All have been checked and in good working order. These can be purchased with a donation to the Computer Club. Please call or text 479-966-9357 for more information.

Visit the website for more information at bvcomputerclub.org. The monthly general meetings are open to the public and are held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

Brainteasers

Brainteasers will meet Wednesday, July 19, at 3 p.m. in the community room of the Bella Vista Public Library located at 11 Dickens Place. The club regularly meets on the third Wednesday of each month. All are welcome to attend. Contact [email protected] for more information.

Mystery Book Club

Bella Vista's Mystery Book Club will meet Wednesday, July 19, at 4 p.m. in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library. Bring a book by your favorite mystery author. The club regularly meets on the third Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. Contact Pat at [email protected] for more information.

Bella Vista Men's Chorus

Bella Vista Men's Chorus is busy practicing for its Fall Concert: Music, Music, Music on Sunday, Aug. 27. Those who enjoy singing are encouraged to participate. New members are always welcome. For more information go to the website BellaVistaMensChorus.org.

Bella Vista Men's Chorus has rehearsals on Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. in the choir room at First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista. All men are welcome to join and no audition is required. The BVMC has been performing in Bella Vista for more than 40 years.

Bella Vista Photography Club

The Bella VistaPhotography Club regularly meets on the third Thursday of each month, from 6:30-8 p.m., at First Community Bank located at 1196 U.S. Highway 71 in Pineville, Mo. (near Walmart). The meeting is free and open to the public.Go to the club's Facebook page at Bella Vista/Bentonville Photography Club for more information.

Perfect Harmony

Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus is a women's a cappella group in Bella Vista that is seeking new members to join the group. This is the chance to revive your singing voice of the past. The chorus is not only a musical outlet for all women, but also an opportunity to be part of a sisterhood through singing and a love of music. There are no tryouts and no previous musical experience is needed to join. Women's Barbershop Choruses have four sections: lead and tenor, which would be for higher voices, and baritone and bass for those with lower voices. A part will be found to fit any voice. Many women bring recorders to rehearsals to learn new songs.

The current chorus has 25 active members and stays busy year-round performing for various clubs, organizations and events in Bella Vista, Bentonville and Rogers. In addition to giving free concerts, the organization gives back to these communities by helping to support local charities.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets every Monday from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Highlands Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. Participants are asked to enter at the north door.

For more information contact Director Karen Frankenfeld at 479-876-7204 or [email protected] perfectharmonybv.com.

Fly Tyers Club

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club meets on Thursdays in the lower level of the United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista, located at the corner of Forest Hills Boulevard and Cooper Road. Social hour begins at 9 a.m. followed by the meeting at 10 a.m. Access to the meeting room is through the main doors of the church building. Information: sites.google.com/view/bellavistaflytyersclub.

Email club information to [email protected] Space in the paper will dictate the number of club news items to print in the paper each week. The Weekly Vista will first take items that include an upcoming date and fill any remaining space with various items.