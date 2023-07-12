Bella Vista church news

Highlands Church

A United Methodist Congregation

Music for a Sunday Afternoon on Sunday, July 23, at 2 p.m. is a benefit concert in the sanctuary. The concert will feature some of the church's professional music staff, church choir and a special guest or two (or maybe three). The music presented will be a mixed selection ranging from classical to broadway, with some latin music thrown in. A freewill offering will be taken benefitting the Ernest W. Grilk Bible Lecture Series. Everyone is welcome to spend a cool Sunday afternoon for this very worthy cause. Highlands Church is located at 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista.

The next Blood Drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and is organized by the HUMMERS (Highlands United Methodist Men). Help make a difference in the community by giving blood and a free cholesterol screening. Eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive. Photo ID required. Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule your appointment, call 417-227-5006 or go to cbco.org/donate-blood. All participants will receive a free t-shirt!

Village Bible Church

Each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Village Bible hosts a Praise & Prayer Service that is open to all.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families.

Highland Christian Church

Bella Vista (DoC)

The next Red Cross Blood Drive at the church is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31. Please register at redcrossblood.org.

Bella Vista

Lutheran Church

BVLC Women in Mission is an outreach ministry program which includes ongoing projects of prayer shawls, quilting and Lutheran World Relief School Kits. The Quilters meet on the second and fourth Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m. The next meeting is scheduled for July 12.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon.

On July 30 there will be only one worship service. It will start at 9:30 a.m.

Presbyterian Church of

Bella Vista

Services are live-streamed on the website, Facebook page and YouTube. Recordings are available to watch at your convenience. Listen to the podcast Hearing Matters on the website. For more information contact the church office Monday through Thursday at 479-855.2390 or visit PCBV.org and select VISITORS under the ABOUT tab.

Activities open to the community include the Exercise Group, which meets on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby.

United Lutheran Church

Bella Vista

United Lutheran's Second Annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival will be held over three days, Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 19-21. There are a few indoor booths remaining. If interested, contact the church office and sign up soon. The fee for an indoor 10 x 10 booth is $100 for all three days. There are a few smaller-sized booths indoors that include a six foot table and two chairs for $50 (sll three days). There are unlimited outdoor spaces (17 x 18) for $100 for all three days. The church is also looking for food trucks for the event at a special food truck rate. Please contact the church office for more information.

The invitation goes out to celebrate Minnesota on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 5 p.m. at the Intranational Village Food Festival. This will be a grab 'n go only meal featuring Swedish meatballs and more. Reservations are required. Please contact the church office at 479-855-1325.

United Lutheran Church invites everyone to join the Piecemakers group that meets Tuesday mornings from 9-11:30 a.m. at the church. Throughout the year this group cuts the fabric, sews quilt pieces and assembles the pieces into quilts of a variety of sizes. These quilts are not only donated to Lutheran World Relief but have also been donated locally to the NWA Children's Shelter and to other members of our community who may have a need. All are invited to either help sew the pieces together with one of our machines or help with assembly where no sewing is required. Those who love to sew, or are unable to attend on Tuesdays, can stop by the church office and pick up a packet of already cut fabric blocks that need to be sewn together. Directions are included. For more information, please contact the church office at 479-855-1325.

The parking lot of the United Lutheran Church is the home of the Little Food Pantry, the Little Art Gallery and the Little Library. The Little Food Pantry is used by several in the area and there is always a need of donations of non-perishable food items for the pantry. Large donations can be dropped off at the church office from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The Little Art Gallery is always looking for donations of art supplies and works of art individuals may want to share with others. The Little Library is an opportunity to take a book and drop off a book by individuals who have read the book and wish to share it with others.

Beautiful Savior

Lutheran Church

Beautiful Savior is beginning a summer series for Bible Study on Jesus' Twelve Apostles. They will study on Sundays at 10:50 a.m. Everyone is invited to learn with us.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church offers exercise classes to seniors at no cost. Classes are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-2 p.m. They use video-led programs which always emphasize that each person should only do what they are comfortable doing. Currently there are participants on a variety of levels of ability. The areas of exercise addressed are balance, core strengthening, low impact cardio, resistance bands, hand held weights and other areas of senior fitness. If interested please contact Pastor Fischer at 479-876-2155.

First United

Methodist Church

First United Methodist Church will be celebrating Vacation Bible School for kids and adults this year on Sunday, July 16, through Wednesday, July 19. Each night begins with a child-friendly meal at 5:30 p.m. with the age-appropriate classes beginning shortly after 6 p.m. The children will enjoy lessons, songs and crafts as we have fun with the "Food Truck Party: On a roll with God!" Register with the church office at 479-855-1158 or email at [email protected] Those "older kids" interested in a thorough discussion of the Wesley Quadrilateral will meet in the parlor each evening. The Quadrilateral is a methodology for theological reflection that is credited to John Wesley, leader of the Methodist movement in the late 18th century. The term itself was coined by 20th century American Methodist scholar Albert C. Outler.

The first Thursday of every month there is a support group for those living with or providing care for a loved one with cognitive issues. Sponsored and facilitated by the Schmieding Center, the group meets at 12:30 p.m. in the parlor. Respite care is available at the church for the loved ones while you attend the meeting.

The Cancer Support group meets the third Thursday of each month in the parlor at 6:30 p.m. Whether a person has just received a diagnosis or is a long-time survivor, all are welcome to come and support and encourage one another.

Individuals can come and work on their breathing, relaxation and simple meditation practices with the Yoga group on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. in Becker Hall.

Bella Vista

Community Church

Come learn to play what is becoming known as "The instrument of the 21st century!" at the Ukulele Camp to be held Monday through Friday, July 17-21, from 8:30-11:30 am. The camp is open to kids age 6 and up and adults of all ages. The fee is $20 per person (maximum $35 per family) for the week, which covers all instructional materials and daily snacks. Registration is limited to 50 people, so register soon. The ukulele is a great equalizer, enjoyable and easy to learn for people of all ages and walks of life. Learning to play an instrument stimulates the brain cells, improving functions like memory and abstract reasoning skills, which are essential for math and science. Music, in general, helps bring balance and harmony to one's life. Those who learn to play an instrument have an outlet for creativity and their emotions. Contact the church office for more information.

Looking for "community?" The Community Church has a number of Community Life Groups available for you to choose from. Please contact the church office for locations and details.

Prayer Fellowship meets in the chapel every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. to pray for individuals and community needs. If you have a prayer request send it to the church office at [email protected]

Those who are interested in singing or being part of a bell choir are welcome to join the practice on Wednesdays. The bell choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice meets at 5:30 p.m.

The Prayer Shawl Ministry is looking for anyone who enjoys knitting or crocheting to join them at the church. Contact the church for time and date. This group makes prayer shawls, baby blankets, prayer squares and hats to minister to others. Yarn is provided.

Interested in Ping Pong? All are invited to join this group Thursday mornings from 9-10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

For questions about any of the activities, email [email protected] or call the church office at 479-855-1126 or stop by the church at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Bella Vista

Christian Fellowship

The Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is a gathering of Christians seeking meaningful Christian worship and fellowship. It is ecumenical in design and non-denominational with open communion and all are welcome.

The life and ministry of the Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is administered by the members. Pastor Richard A. Solberg leads Sunday worship, but the organization and direction of the fellowship is assumed by the laity. This is a lay-led fellowship where everyone has a sense of ownership and responsibility.

Meeting time is every Sunday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of St. Bernard's Catholic Church located at 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. They welcome both Christians and seekers to worship. Questions can be answered by emailing [email protected]

Email [email protected] with church events open to the community.