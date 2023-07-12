Bella Vista, Bentonville, Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

June 26

Denny's

2209 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Ice build-up around door frame of walk-in freezer. Tiles missing near floor drain by grill.

Panera Bread

1320 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Ice build-up on door threshold and curtains of walk-in freezer.

Stone Mill Cafe

2903 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 1, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Sanitizer in wipe bucket at 0 ppm quat and cloudy.

Core violations: None

Thai Basil, LLC

3301 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 25, Bentonville

Priority violations: Multiple containers of sauce and seasonings (not in use) sitting on shelf uncovered. Multiple containers in coolers were uncovered. Half-n-half in upright beverage cooler was at 48 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Scoop stored in broth in walk-in cooler was missing a handle.

Core violations: Multiple surfaces throughout kitchen have an accumulation of grease and food residue.

June 27

Cafe Louise

2205 S.W. I St., Suite 100, Bentonville

Priority violations: Dish machine at 0 ppm chlorine.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Salmon labeled to remove from package was thawed in package.

Mahalakshmi, LLC / DBA Chola Cafe

2502 S.W. 14th St., Suite 24, Bentonville

Priority violations: Sauces (yogurt sauce at 46 degrees, tamarind sauce at 45 degrees) in ice bath were above 41 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Food containers in coolers and spice containers in dry storage were not labeled with the common name of the food. One employee preparing food was wearing a bracelet. Walls and equipment surfaces throughout kitchen have an accumulation of food residue and grease. Light bulb is broken in walk-in cooler, so cooler is completely dark if the door is closed. When open, only one side of the cooler receives adequate light.

June 28

Fresh Fish Market Place

607 S.E. Fifth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No shellstock tag attached to shellfish inventory in kitchen walk-in cooler. Accumulation of grime and food residue on beverage and ice dispenser.

Core violations: Uncovered employee beverages located throughout prep area. Ice scoop being stored on top of unsanitized ice machine. No test strips available. Top layer of floor covering cracking and chipping in places leaving room for standing water. Permit expired.

Yeyo's El Alma De Mexico, LLC

801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 41, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Handsinks lacking signage.

June 29

Kobe Sushi

1702 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Raw, ground tuna thawing in walk-in cooler, still in package.

Core violations: None

June 30

Wright's Barbecue

208 N.E Third St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager information.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 26 -- Cracker Barrel, 2307 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Mrs. Shawarma, LLC, 713 S.W. A St., Bentonville

June 27 -- Brightwater NWACC - Culinary Kitchen, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Brightwater NWACC - Bakeshop, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Brightwater NWACC - Seasonal Kitchen, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Brightwater NWACC - Production Kitchen, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville

June 28 -- Catering Concepts - NWACC, 1 College Drive, Bentonville

June 29 -- Chick-Fil-A, 209 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Hype Coffee, 1111 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

June 30 -- Coffee Hound Junction, 6097 S.W. Anglin Road, Bentonville