The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Recreation Distribution Locations Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic shift along Mercy Way bridge

by Staff Reports | July 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Vehicle traffic shifted to the south side of the Mercy Way bridge on Wednesday night, June 28. Contractors continuing the bridge improvement project are now ready to demolish the north part of the existing bridge. The traffic signals at Bella Vista Way (US 71) will be adjusted and temporary striping will be installed. Construction barrels were placed along the roadway. Demolition of the north portion of the roadway was scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 29.

The newly placed asphalt on the southern portion of the bridge is currently two inches lower than what the final grade will be. Contractors will reconstruct the north portion of the bridge before placing the final two inches of asphalt across the entire bridge and roadway surface.

Print Headline: Traffic shift along Mercy Way bridge

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Emergency personnel participate in active shooter training
by Rachel Dickerson
Piecing together beauty
by By Sally Carroll Special to The Weekly Vista
Cycling pumps big bucks into northwest Arkansas’ economy, study shows
by Ron Wood
Bella Vista kids pedal to fun while learning safety, stewardship
by By Heidi Ann Willits Special to The Weekly Vista
Clay art class taught at United Lutheran Church
by Rachel Dickerson
ADVERTISEMENT