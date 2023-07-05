Traffic shift along Mercy Way bridge

Vehicle traffic shifted to the south side of the Mercy Way bridge on Wednesday night, June 28. Contractors continuing the bridge improvement project are now ready to demolish the north part of the existing bridge. The traffic signals at Bella Vista Way (US 71) will be adjusted and temporary striping will be installed. Construction barrels were placed along the roadway. Demolition of the north portion of the roadway was scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 29.

The newly placed asphalt on the southern portion of the bridge is currently two inches lower than what the final grade will be. Contractors will reconstruct the north portion of the bridge before placing the final two inches of asphalt across the entire bridge and roadway surface.