Tournaments provide service for POA members

With five golf courses available in Bella Vista, there are plenty of tournaments for Property Owners Association members to enjoy Alex Sanford said recently. Sanford, a POA golf pro, said he considers the tournaments another service for members and there's at least one scheduled during each month of the golf season.

There are three different types of tournaments, Sanford explained. Some are competive tournaments and many of those are members only. For example, the Men's Senior Club Championship takes place on Aug. 19-20. A team competitive event, the Bella Vista Men's Four Ball, took place in early June.

There are also many charity events that benefit nonprofits, like the Alzheimer's golf tournament that raised about $7,000 in 2021. There are also charity tournaments that benefit nonprofits associated with prostate cancer and breast cancer.

Finally, there are social tournaments including the Shot in the Dark tournament which actually takes place after dark using glow-in-the-dark balls. Another popular social tournament is the All in the Family tournament which which takes place on July 22.

"Not many people play by themselves, just in general," Sanford said. Even a tournament that is organized for individual scores is usually played in foursomes.

"Most people play with family and friends," he said.

The charity tournaments and many of the social tournaments are open to guests, although the fee may be slightly higher. Sanford doesn't believe there will ever be too many tournaments.

"We have five golf courses, there is plenty of room for people," he said. The charity tournaments typically have other fundraising happening simultaneously including sponsorships for holes or even for lunch and silent auctions.

Over the years Bella Vista has hosted a few professional tournaments. Most recently the APT and WAPT held tournaments in Bella Vista that were also a fundraiser for local charities. The APT (for men) and WAPT (for women) attract young golfers who may go on to the professional levels in their careers.

The APT and WAPT events are no longer being held in Bella Vista.

"There are positives and negatives to every decision," POA Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson said about passing on the professional tournaments this year. "We loved being around the young golfers that was a lot of fun."

But the tournament tied up a lot of tee times with more than one course involved. Also, after several years, it was becoming more difficult to find sponsors for the tournament, he added.

"It was displacing a lot of rounds and we're really busy," he said. "We felt it was better to reinvent it."

The Golf Fore Charity Challenge was held June 21 and 23.

Online registration is available for most of the upcoming tournaments via the POA website, bellavistapoa.com/tournaments.