Bella Vista Men's

Nine-Hole Golf Association

Kingswood, June 28

Best Ball -- Twosome

A/B- FLIGHT: First, Doug Mills and Ted Largent, 67; second, (tie) Mark Milton and Jerry Young; Ralph Trigg and Chet Campbell; John Schmitt and Arlo McDowell; Ralph Nimmer and Mike Dixon, 69

C/D-FLIGHT: First, Rod Alford and David Shoemaker, 64; second, Gerald McGuffin and Phil Bode, 65; third, John Hogan and Ken Lanshe, 66; fourth, Dale Zumbro and John Baker, 74

Email scores to [email protected]