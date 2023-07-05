The Weekly Vista
POA requests two more rezones

by Bennett Horne | July 5, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.

Two more rezone requests from the Bella Vista Property Owners Association will be on the agenda for the Bella Vista Planning Commission when it meets at the District Court on Monday, July 10, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

POA Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson has requested two more rezones for parcels at 1870 Bella Vista Way (known as the Kingsdale Maintenance Facility) and 15120 Jack Crabtree Road (known as the Metfield Secondary Maintenance Facility.

Judson is requesting both be rezoned from their current P-1 Conservation District to the correct zone of C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District.

To this point the POA has been granted 20 of 21 requests to have parcels it owns rezoned to reflect a more accurate historical district.

The Planning Commission will also vote on a request by applicant Rob Nelson to rezone a property at 10 Dundonald Lane from P-1 Conservation to R-1 Residential Single Family District. Nelson, with Meadow Lake Homes Design, is requesting the change in order to build a single-family residence at that location.

A request for rezone of property described as two parcels has been made by Gene Groseclose on behalf of Cooper Communities, Inc., for an area that can be found northwest of the Lambeth and Mercy Way intersection.

The request is for a rezone from R-1 Residential Single Family to C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District.

Also during the Planning Commission's work session, held Thursday, June 29, City Planner Taylor Robertson discussed the Bella Vista Action Plan Adoption for the NWARPC Regional Bike and Pedestrian Plan Update which includes such items as suggestions for trail development, continued collection of trail count data, carrying out a comprehensive education/safety program and the initiation of a trail stewardship program.

