Piecing together beauty

Artist uses broken items of life to create spectacular jewelry by By Sally Carroll Special to The Weekly Vista | July 5, 2023 at 12:30 p.m.
Sally Carroll/Special to the McDonald County Press Paula Nelson shows off a unique cowhead jewelry piece she crafted. Nelson sells her spoon jewelry at the Downtown Simsberry Farmer's Market every Saturday.

PINEVILLE, Mo. -- Paula Nelson is often drawn to unique little pieces at yard sales and flea markets that she quickly picks up and buys.

She finds little parts that spark her interest, though she doesn't yet know how she will use them.

At a recent yard sale, she found some tiny little pieces that represented Legos. It piqued her interest. Her husband asked her, "What are you going to do with that?"

"I don't know yet," she responded, but added it to her collection.

All those little things – a sparkly brooch, buttons, something turquoise – help her create "Broken Pieces," Nelson's spoon jewelry.

Nelson, who lives in Lowell, shows and sells her spoon jewelry at Downtown Simsberry's Farmer's Market each Saturday.

She started making the one-of-a-kind jewelry in 2018, and has perfected her craft since then.

She and her dad, Lonnie Plumlee, go on the hunt for spoons – anywhere they can find them. Her 80-year-old dad then cuts off the spoon handles and later uses those to create spoon rings for sale.

Nelson takes the rest of the spoon to feature her ideas – anything from a Texas heart to a cow head that is accentuated by a turquoise underlay. Smaller spoon jewelry is $10 each; the larger size is $15 each.

All the spoon jewelry can be affixed to a headband that slips around one's neck. The headband provides a great deal of versatility, as one can just slide off the spoon jewelry and slide another one on the headband.

Nelson exhibits great creativity to transform ordinary items into spectacular jewelry.

"I take broken pieces and turn them into something," she said, "just like God takes our broken pieces and turns them into something."

Nelson is inspired by her vivid imagination, driven by placing things together.

She follows those ideas with various designs.

Friends are also on the lookout for her. Sometimes, people give her a whole bag of items and she'll carefully comb through, finding something that inspires her.

One recent day, as she worked on a spoon, she thought about those little pieces that looked like Legos. She crafted them into her design, then told her husband, "See, I needed those!"

Downtown Simsberry Farmer's Market takes place from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. each Saturday near Sims Corner. The physical address is 10289 E. State Highway 90 in Pineville, Mo.

  photo  Sally Carroll/Special to the McDonald County Press Paula Nelson chooses various items to create her line of spoon jewelry, "Broken Pieces." She takes "broken pieces and turns them into something, just like God takes our broken pieces and makes something."
  
  photo  Sally Carroll/Special to the McDonald County Press Paula Nelson shows off one of the pieces of spoon jewelry she creates. Nelson sells her spoon jewelry, "Broken Pieces," at the Downtown Simsberry Farmer's Market every Saturday.
  
  photo  Sally Carroll/Special to the McDonald County Press Though each piece is unique, Paula Nelson has created several jewelry pieces with turquoise features. She also creates keychains and her father sells spoon rings.
  

