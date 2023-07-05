The Weekly Vista
Pet of the Week

by Bennett Horne | July 5, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is RCA, a 7-year-old Jack Russell terrier who is good with kids and other dogs and "kinda good" with cats. According to shelter officials RCA is deaf and therefore and should not go outside without being on a leash. He is also being taught through hand signals by shelter workers. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has been microchipped. RCA's adoption fee is $75. For more information on him, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

