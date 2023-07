Vance Brothers, Inc., will resume its street paving work in Bella Vista on Thursday, July 6, following a break for the Independence Day holiday.

The following is the list of streets planned for paving on Thursday :

Larkhall Lane

Newburgh Drive

Bankfoot Drive

Bankfoot Lane

Bayloch Lane

Branderburg Lane

Lesmahagow Lane

Tummell Drive.

The Bella Vista Streets Department reminds residents that this list is subject to change due to weather and other unforeseen circumstances.