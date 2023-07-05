Obituaries

Kenneth H. Kastl

Kenneth H. Kastl age 85 of Bella Vista AR earned his wings on June 26, 2023 surrounded by his family and the love of many friends.

Ken was born in Oklahoma City on April 28, 1938 to parents LaVern & Geneva Howard. After his Mother's death at 5 months old Ken was adopted by Louis & Doris Kastl.

Ken attended OSU studying Business and in his third year was drafted by the Army. Ken was stationed at Fort Monroe in Virginia where he completed his BA Degree at George Washington University. Ken served 4 yrs in the Army.

Ken was employed by Boeing Military Airplane Company for 35 yrs. Ken was Chief Estimator when he completed his career with Boeing. A big moment in his career was when he was named Chief Estimator for the Space Station Program.

Ken loved all sports. Ken played golf and was a true passion for him; he enjoyed skiing with family & friends. Ken loved to be on the water fishing and shared many wonderful times fishing and taking the family in the boat. Ken enjoyed traveling to new places. By car or plane it was exciting for him to see new places and to share this with his family. He was a member of Bella Vista Community Church and served as Treasurer for 18 yrs. and was a member of the choir. Ken was a giving man to everyone, in his words of wisdom or his time that he gave to others their happiness and well-being was important to him.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents, brother and Son.

He is survived by Wife Beth Kastl, Son Kevin Kastl, Daughter Amy Timmons & Son in-law Rob Timmons, 2 Son's Brian & Stan. Ken has 7 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. He is also survived by Sisters, Judy Shaw and Cathy Meyer, and Brother Phil Kastl.

Celebration of Life to take place at Bella Vista Community Church Sat July 8th, 2023 at 10:00 am located at 75 E Lancashire Boulevard in Bella Vista.

In lieu of Flowers Donations can be made in Kens name to Bella Vista Community Church Choir. Ken supported the Choir in being a member and donating his time and money to the Choir.

