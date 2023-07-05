Independence day was yesterday! Let freedom ring!

Wikipedia gives us this: Independence Day, a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence, which was ratified by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, establishing the United States of America; the Thirteen Colonies were no longer subject (and subordinate) to the monarch of Britain, King George III, and were now united, free, and independent states.

A birthday. That is why we celebrate July 4 every year. July 4 celebrates the birth of a nation from way back in 1776. This year is the 247th birthday of the United States of America. A birthday party for all people of this country. Happy Birthday America!

Bella Vista knows how to throw a party -- spectacular fireworks show on Monday, July 3. Thank you City of Bella Vista! Especially those hard-working firemen and women responsible for setting up, firing them off and of course the cleanup of the Loch Lomond dam. The city of people were thrilled at the show with the knowledge and feel of security that those reponsible for our safety were hard at work painting the dark sky.

And how 'bout that parade!? A yearly staple. A yearly gathering of patriotism for those who live here. The participants and the anticipatory crowd gathered along the sidewalks of Sugar Creek Shopping Center decked out in the red, white and blue. A "thank you" to Allens Market for allowing this event, year after year, to cruise through its parking lot from 9-11 a.m., sometimes creating havoc for those would-be grocery shoppers.

So who puts on this parade? It is not the city.

This year, and the last four, it is Steve Morrow, chairperson; and Tim and Julie Hull, operations, all citizens of the city. A big "hoorah" for them, please! Lots and lots of their time -- and this year lots and lots of the Hulls' own hard-earned money went into what we think of as the Bella Vista 4th of July Parade; sometimes known as the Patriots Parade after the previous citizens group who organized the event.

The Hulls took out the necessary insurance policy required by Cooper Communities, Inc. -- to the tune of $1,200. How's that for passionate community paraders?! A huge birthday gift to the city of people. Don't forget to thank this very community oriented and veteran family -- they give more than most, including the relaxing day of federal holiday that most of us are able to fully enjoy.

The line of participants commenced at the Cooper Elementary parking lot starting at 8 a.m.; then found its way down Mercy Way and around the spectator circle of the shopping center at 9 a.m. Julie works in the same building as I and on Friday morning, June 30, she was still making calls to wanna-be participants with a huge smile in her voice adding their name and "float" to the end of the line. "You will be number 51 ... ."

The parade, full of vehicles, homemade floats, walkers for a cause, musicians, honor guard and flag bearers, and Uncle Sam ... it was Bella Vista patriotism at its finest. Brought to you with honor and respect for a country who celebrates 247 years of freedom and long impassioned volunteer hours.

Though I was unable to attend the Community Band's performance at Blowing Springs last night, I am sure it was well attended and delighted all spectators with sound splendor for the United States of America. Our Communnity Band has performances scheduled through the rest of the summer season -- make sure to check out the Mark Your Calendar section of The Weekly Vista for the band's future Blowing Springs performances.

Happy Birthday y'all!

