Golf for Charity successful

A new charity event took place on Bella Vista golf courses over the weekend of June 21-23 and representatives of both the Property Owners Association and Bella Vista Foundation consider it a success.

"It was a huge success for our local charities," POA Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson said.

"We consider it a success," said Stu Sorensen, the treasurer of the Bella Vista Foundation. He doesn't have an exact total of the funds raised yet but he's confident it's well over $35,000.

Judson believes the weekend event raised more than the APT/WAPT did each year and probably doubled the original goal. Both Judson and Sorensen believe it will become an annual event.

The POA and the foundation co-sponsored the event and the funds raised all stayed in Bella Vista. Some of the beneficiaries include the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, the Boys and Girls Club's Bella Vista unit, the nonprofit Bella Vista Community Television, the Courtesy Van and the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

The POA donated all the green fees paid during the two-day event and helped with other fundraising including a silent auction, a wine tree and a new way for golfers to donate called the Sock It To Me Challenge.

The Sock It To Me Challenge was suggested by longtime volunteer Katie Hinkle, Judson said. Basically a sock was hung in each golf cart and golfers contributed cash by stuffing the sock with cash. Volunteers were stationed at each course to empty the socks as the golfers returned their carts.

