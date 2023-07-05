The Weekly Vista
Garden Club gives generously

by Staff Reports | July 5, 2023 at 12:29 p.m.
Submitted photo From left, Pat Meyer presents a check for $1000 to Nancy Cullins, Executive Director of the Bella Vista Animal Shelter

The Bella Vista Garden Club recently donated a total of $4,000 to five Bella Vista organizations including the Bella Vista Courtesy Van, Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Bella Vista Community Television, Bella Vista Historical Museum, and the Bella Vista Library.

The Bella Vista Garden Club has over 130 members and has served the Bella Vista community for over 50 years. It is comprised of gardening enthusiasts learning and working together to enhance, preserve, educate and promote Arkansas and Bella Vista as a sanctuary for wildlife, natural beauty and environmental responsibility.

  photo  Submitted photo J.B. Portillo (right), receives a $1000 donation to support Bella Vista Community Television from Pat Meyer, Bella Vista Garden Club President
  
  photo  Submitted photo Bella Vista Garden Club President, Pat Meyer, presents a check for $500 to Dale Phillips with the Bella Vista Historical Museum
  
  photo  Submitted photo Bella Vista Public Library receives a donation of $500 from the Bella Vista Garden Club
  
  photo  Submitted photo From left, Pat Meyer, Bella Vista Garden Club President, presents a check for $1000 to Bill Puskas from the Bella Vista Courtesy Van.
  

Print Headline: Garden Club gives generously

