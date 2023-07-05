Garden Club gives generously

The Bella Vista Garden Club recently donated a total of $4,000 to five Bella Vista organizations including the Bella Vista Courtesy Van, Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Bella Vista Community Television, Bella Vista Historical Museum, and the Bella Vista Library.
The Bella Vista Garden Club has over 130 members and has served the Bella Vista community for over 50 years. It is comprised of gardening enthusiasts learning and working together to enhance, preserve, educate and promote Arkansas and Bella Vista as a sanctuary for wildlife, natural beauty and environmental responsibility.