Garden Club gives generously

The Bella Vista Garden Club recently donated a total of $4,000 to five Bella Vista organizations including the Bella Vista Courtesy Van, Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Bella Vista Community Television, Bella Vista Historical Museum, and the Bella Vista Library.

The Bella Vista Garden Club has over 130 members and has served the Bella Vista community for over 50 years. It is comprised of gardening enthusiasts learning and working together to enhance, preserve, educate and promote Arkansas and Bella Vista as a sanctuary for wildlife, natural beauty and environmental responsibility.

Submitted photo J.B. Portillo (right), receives a $1000 donation to support Bella Vista Community Television from Pat Meyer, Bella Vista Garden Club President



Submitted photo Bella Vista Garden Club President, Pat Meyer, presents a check for $500 to Dale Phillips with the Bella Vista Historical Museum



Submitted photo Bella Vista Public Library receives a donation of $500 from the Bella Vista Garden Club

