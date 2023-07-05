Float trip party aids land trust’s mission

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Northwest Arkansas Land Trust will host its second annual Paddle Party fundraiser on the Illinois River from noon-7 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, at Gypsy Camp and Canoe. The outfitter is located at 20271 S. Highway 59 on the river in Siloam Springs.

The floating fundraiser aims to raise $30,000 for the land trust's mission of protecting the land and water that sustains northwest Arkansas.

"We invite everyone to secure their spots now and be part of the fun at Paddle Party," said Grady Spann, executive director of the land trust. "By participating in this event, you will not only enjoy a fun summer outing on the Illinois River but also help speed the pace to forever protect northwest Arkansas' scenic beauty, fresh air, clean water, wildlife habitat, local farms and access to outdoor recreation opportunities."

The festivities will kick off with a two-hour float along the Illinois River, allowing participants to fully embrace the beauty of the Ozarks. Following the float, attendees will be treated to a riverside cookout and live band back at Gypsy Camp and Canoe.

The funds raised by the event will support the land trust's efforts of land conservation, water protection and environmental stewardship programs. Northwest Arkansas' land and water play a vital role in sustaining the region's ecological balance, and funds raised through Paddle Party will directly contribute to their perpetual safeguarding.

Visit the event website at nwalandtrust.org to learn more and secure your spot at Paddle Party. For more information or assistance with registration, please contact the land trust directly at 479-966-4666 or [email protected] Early registration is encouraged.