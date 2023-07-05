Fairway Notes

Pars 4 Paws

Golf Tournament

Kingswood Golf Course

Roughly 200 people play in this annual golf tournament, which will be held Saturday, July 15. The tournament, which supports the Bella Vista Animal Shelter and includes a raffle and door prizes, is in its 18th year. Hole sponsorships, social media recognition and lots of interaction with local businesses are available as part of this event.

Golf Leagues

Bella Vista Women's

9-Hole Golf Association

New to Bella Vista, golf or league play? The Bella Vista Women's 9-Hole Golf Association plays every Monday morning, March through October on our Bella Vista courses. We welcome women of all abilities to come out and join the fun. If interested please check our website at BV9WGA.com or contact Ann Marie Steeneeck, 732-397-0544 for more information.

Women's 5+4-Hole

Golf Association

The Bella Vista Women's 5+4-Hole Golf Association, founded in 1973, welcomes Property Owners Association members to join this group which usually plays at Brittany Golf Course with the option to walk or use carts. Other courses will be played on a few of the association's dates. Play is on Mondays through October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course. A variety of games are played and no handicaps are used. Sign up to play at the golf course or email Judy Schenk at [email protected] Annual dues are $15. For more information and a registration form go to sites.google.com/site/bv5wga/.

Men's 9-Hole

Golf Association

The Bella Vista Men's 9-Hole Golf Association plays every Wednesday with tee times. All flights play the red tees with gold and white optional for the season. There will be four handicapped flights and weekly sponsored hole prizes plus spring and fall banquets. Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the Property Owners Association's website as well as the 9-hole golf association's website: sites.google.com/site/bv9mga2020. For additional information please call Dale Schofield, membership chair, at 479-553-7067.

Women's 18-Hole

Golf League

The Bella Vista Women's 18-hole golf league plays on Thursday mornings, April through October, visiting all 18-hole courses in Bella Vista. Weekly games are a mixture of individual and group games and are handicapped. The league offers scrambles and team games, low gross/low net competitions, and a wide variety of games during the year to add challenge. Information can be found at bvwgc.com or email Ronnie Nelson at [email protected]

Oldes Men's 9-Hole

Golf Group

The Oldes Men's 9-Hole Golf Group plays on Tuesday mornings. The group plays from the red tees and all Bella Vista golf courses are played. The group usually plays a Texas Scramble and all events are handicapped. There is no fee to join, but a $3 entry fee per event is requested. This is a social golf group with a goal of making new friends. Players of all skill levels are welcome. Contact Barry Owen at [email protected] or 479-876-8432.