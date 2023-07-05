Emergency personnel participate in active shooter training

PEA RIDGE -- Officers pulled up to the school, rushing in, drawing their weapons. The radio blared, "The shooter is in room 129."

Screams and calls of "Save me!" could be heard.

This heart-pumping scene was an active shooter training scenario held at Pea Ridge Primary School and attended by the Bella Vista Police and Fire Departments, along with the Pea Ridge Police and Fire Departments, Little Flock Police Department and Gravette Fire Department on June 27.

Lt. John Langham, spokesman for the Pea Ridge Police Department, said, "Most officers in their career will never experience the intense drama (of an active shooter scenario). By training they're experiencing it before, and it will keep them anchored. That's the concept of keeping it as realistic as possible."

Officers had to drive through an obstacle course of cones before pulling up to the building.

Langham said, "We want them to have the response of training to get here, under stress, having to respond in heavy traffic. When you hear 'active shooter' on the radio, that's a whole other level of stress. We need to be sure they can get to the scene safely."

Cpl. Haley Evans of the Bella Vista Police Department said officers pull up in their vehicles and are dispatched, address the threat and then, working with rescue task forces made up of medics and officers who are responsible for the medics' safety, rescue the wounded. A command structure is built, and the media is addressed. Perimeter teams are part of the command structure to keep people from trying to get on the scene or leave the scene, she said. As the scenario concludes, the survivors are reunified with their families.

Evans said it was a four-day training in two parts. Each officer goes through two days of training, a classroom day and a practical day. She said about 80 personnel and 30 volunteers were on site. A lot of children of officers and family members were serving as actors in the scenario, she said.

"We're practicing it just like it were a real-life scenario," she said. "It's important for our community. If something happens, it's important for inter-departmental training to take place, as well as for the fire department to be involved so we're all on the same page. A lot of these officers have never had training like this before, and it gives them skills they can apply on the job, not just in an active shooter situation."

She added the training has grown substantially since the first time it was held last year. Last year the training was held in a hallway, and this year the departments used the whole building, she said.

During the scenario, as the officers ran into the building, after a certain number entered, one established command in a room with a white board where he could take notes on what was happening. A fire department member took command of his side of the scenario as well.

The officer in command wrote down which room the shooter was in and which rescue task forces were in play. At one point in the scenario, dispatch reported a bomb in the room with the shooter.

Several scenarios had been played out, starting with single officer response, Evans said. A scenario was planned later in the day with air ambulances, Langham said.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista A Bella Vista Police vehicle is pictured with lights flashing after officers responded to a scenario during an active shooter training at Pea Ridge Primary School on June 27.



Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista An officer draws his weapon while rushing into Pea Ridge Primary School for an active shooter training scenario on June 27.

