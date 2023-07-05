Clay art class taught at United Lutheran Church

Several people attended a clay art class at United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista on June 28. The class was part of a series of art classes being taught at the church.

Jeremy Fowler-Lindemulder and Norie Allen were heading up the class, which had about three tables full of participants.

Jeremy said, "The whole idea of United Arts is to give people hands-on experience with different materials. We did stained glass one year, paper making, clay went over really well last year."

He said after participants formed their pieces the first week, the pieces would be fired in a kiln and then the next week participants would glaze them and the pieces would be fired again.

Jeremy said he was an art teacher for 27 years in Oklahoma and now substitute teaches art at Bentonville Schools. He added the church also has a free little art gallery where people can take and leave art.

Norie took a break from helping the participants with their pieces to share about her background.

"I'm a professional potter. I've been doing it over 60 years," she said.

She added she sells her art at Wishing Spring Gallery. She makes a lot of Japanese art, she said. She also said she is getting ready for an art show at the church in October called Pumpkin Patch.

"I just love to do stuff with my hands," she said. "We're having fun."

The participants started with a ball of clay and then rolled it out flat. The project for the day was a soap dish. They were encouraged to press leaves or burlap or letters or other objects into their clay to give the soap dishes designs. They set to work forming their soap dishes. A few people used large leaves to make an impression into their soap dish and then shape the dish in the form of a leaf. Others took a more freestyle approach.

Nancy Gross said she was making a fish soap dish.

"My whole house is decorated like a beach, so this will match my motif," she said.

Kathy Bassett was working on a floral soap dish.

"I'm going to poke some holes in it with a straw so it will drain the water, then I'm going to put feet on it."

Monroe Bassett, 10, said, "I'm trying to go for an ocean theme, because I love the ocean."

Karen Fowler-Lindemulder, pastor of the church, said of the art program, "We started doing it during the pandemic. It was such a success. People really enjoyed it."

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Monroe Bassett, 10, works on an ocean-themed soap dish during a clay art class at United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista on June 28.

