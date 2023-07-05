Cards & Games

Monday

Potluck 'N Games

Winners June 26 in Mexican Train were: Gloria Sperry, first; Mabel Ashline, second.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. for potluck and games at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday Night

Couples Cribbage

Play is every Tuesday in the parrish hall at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. The doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Tuesday/Thursday

Duplicate Bridge

Winners on June 22 were: North-South, Nancy and Dick Sherbondy; East-West, Ned Shively and Joe Scott.

Winners on June 27 were: North-South, Gary Stumbo and Ruth Ann Vavrinek; East-West, Kam Harrill and Michael Foley.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road.