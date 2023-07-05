The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Recreation Distribution Locations Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Boutique donates to food pantry

by Misty Baker Special to The Weekly Vista | July 5, 2023 at 12:25 p.m.
Submitted photo A donation in the amount of $1,000 was recently gifted to The Oasis Food Pantry from Audrey's Resale Boutique. Attending the check presentation were (from left) John Kittelson, Audreys board member; Max Ellis, director of Oasis Food Pantry; Jon Hay, president of Audreys board; Cindy Hay, Audreys Boutique manager; Sally Beasley, Audreys board member; and Larry Johnson, Audreys board treasurer.

Audrey's Resale Boutique's Board of Directors recently announced a $1,000 donation as part of the board's quarterly donations to Oasis Food Program sponsored by Village Bible Church, located at 1591 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The donation was made to Oasis, which has served over 2,300 families in the past year. Max Ellis, who is the director of the pantry, said it has been difficult obtaining food items because of the increase of food costs, even with most purchases coming at wholesale pricing.

"We really rely on contributions and volunteers to make the assistance to families possible in northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri," Ellis said.

The food pantry is open Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-noon and provides dry goods, fresh produce and frozen meat.

Audrey's Resale Boutique is located at 1731 Forest Hills Blvd., and as a non-profit organization is dedicated to providing help to other non-profit organizations that aide those in need within Benton County. Audrey's accepts donations of women's clothing in good condition, furniture and decorative pieces for resale in Audrey's store. Proceeds are used to make these donations that benefit local citizens.

The board accepts applications for grants from non-profit organizations within the area, and makes awards quarterly. Interested groups may stop in Audrey's Resale Boutique for an application form to complete or call Misty Baker, Audrey's board secretary, at 479-899-5778 for further information.

Print Headline: Boutique donates to food pantry

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Emergency personnel participate in active shooter training
by Rachel Dickerson
Piecing together beauty
by By Sally Carroll Special to The Weekly Vista
Cycling pumps big bucks into northwest Arkansas’ economy, study shows
by Ron Wood
Bella Vista kids pedal to fun while learning safety, stewardship
by By Heidi Ann Willits Special to The Weekly Vista
Clay art class taught at United Lutheran Church
by Rachel Dickerson
ADVERTISEMENT