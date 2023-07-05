Boutique donates to food pantry

Audrey's Resale Boutique's Board of Directors recently announced a $1,000 donation as part of the board's quarterly donations to Oasis Food Program sponsored by Village Bible Church, located at 1591 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The donation was made to Oasis, which has served over 2,300 families in the past year. Max Ellis, who is the director of the pantry, said it has been difficult obtaining food items because of the increase of food costs, even with most purchases coming at wholesale pricing.

"We really rely on contributions and volunteers to make the assistance to families possible in northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri," Ellis said.

The food pantry is open Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-noon and provides dry goods, fresh produce and frozen meat.

Audrey's Resale Boutique is located at 1731 Forest Hills Blvd., and as a non-profit organization is dedicated to providing help to other non-profit organizations that aide those in need within Benton County. Audrey's accepts donations of women's clothing in good condition, furniture and decorative pieces for resale in Audrey's store. Proceeds are used to make these donations that benefit local citizens.

The board accepts applications for grants from non-profit organizations within the area, and makes awards quarterly. Interested groups may stop in Audrey's Resale Boutique for an application form to complete or call Misty Baker, Audrey's board secretary, at 479-899-5778 for further information.