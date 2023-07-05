The Weekly Vista
Bella Vista Police Reports

by Staff report | July 5, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, June 19

8:55 p.m. Police arrested Michael Darren Colbert, 33, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Sonic.

Tuesday, June 20

3:57 a.m. Police received a report on Dunston Lane that a small dog was lingering in someone's garage and barking.

Wednesday, June 21

11:11 a.m. Police received a report on Wyre Lane that someone's cat was killed by three dogs.

Thursday, June 22

10:27 a.m. Police received a report on Maple Circle that the reporting person was a customer of a private water company that services the area, and someone had damaged and hooked up to their utilities.

Friday, June 23

10:41 p.m. Police received a report on Ayr Drive that a construction worker ran over someone's bush.

Saturday, June 24

8:13 a.m. Police received a report on Kenilworth Drive that a trash can went missing from outside someone's home during the night.

1:58 p.m. Police received a report on Stirling Lane that someone tried to break into the reporting person's home the day before and broke the door and the fence.

Sunday, June 25

8:29 p.m. Police arrested Charles David Haring, 43, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at Euston and Commonwealth.

11:32 p.m. Police arrested Brayden Michael Bennett, 18, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Peach Orchard Road.

