Bella Vista Club News

Benton County

Master Gardeners

Because of the Fourth of July holiday, the next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners will be on Thursday, July 6, at 6 p.m. Meetings, held at the Church of Christ Lodge at 816 North 8th Street in Bentonville, are open to the public.

The speaker will be Jennifer Ogle of the University of Arkansas speaking on Arkansas shrubs, woody plants and vines.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects. For more information, visit their website at http://home.bentoncountygardening.org

Ozark Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet on Saturday, July 8, at Forest Hills Baptist Church, located at 1702 Forest Hills Blvd. (Rt 279) in Bella Vista, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Member Pat Slatton will teach a class on painting a Hibiscus flower using acrylic paints. Those planning to attend will need to bring an 11 x 14 black or white canvas with the hibiscus pattern already traced onto the canvas. They will also need three shades of colors for the flower and one color for shading. Participants may bring the brushes of their choice to use, a water container and paper towels. Some acrylic paints will be provided, and if participants did not receive a pattern at the last meeting, and/or need one, it will be available. They will also need to bring black or white tracing paper. Those attending may bring their painting treasures to share with other artists.

The Ozark Creative Artists offers community service projects, such as, painting memory boxes for hospitals, and the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County.

Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. Those who are interested in attending are asked to text Lynda at 262-308-4454.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, will walk Saturday, July 8, in Fayetteville. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. at Walgreens located at 524 South School Ave. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. The walk will start and end at Walgreens where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. The walk winds its way along the Razorback Greenway Trail through the University of Arkansas campus and downtown.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Bella Vista

Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer will meet on July 10 at 7 p.m. for a general meeeting regarding free Open-Source Software. Other meetings in July held in the Training Center include: July 18, 2-4 p.m., Basic Computer Security, Part 2; July 19, Help Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon; July 19, 1-3 p.m., Thunderbird Email Client Usage; July 21, 1-3 p.m., Genealogy SIG; July 25, 9 a.m.-noon., Using MS Windows.

The club is offering to the public six desk top computers (Windows 11 Pro), six monitors and one TV/monitor. The computers have Microsoft Office 365 installed (not a subscription). They come with a keyboard, mouse and all necessary cables. All have been checked and in good working order. These can be purchased with a donation to the Computer Club. Please call or text 479-966-9357 for more information.

Visit the website for more information at bvcomputerclub.org. The monthly general meetings are open to the public and are held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

NWA Letter Writers

The NWA Letter Writers will meet Tuesday, July 11, 4 p.m. in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library. This group is open to anyone, any age. This club promotes the lost art of letter writing through fun activities, discussion, and community engagement.

Perfect Harmony

Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus is a women's a cappella group in Bella Vista that is seeking new members to join the group. This is the chance to revive your singing voice of the past. The chorus is not only a musical outlet for all women, but also an opportunity to be part of a sisterhood through singing and a love of music. There are no tryouts and no previous musical experience is needed to join. Women's Barbershop Choruses have four sections: lead and tenor, which would be for higher voices, and baritone and bass for those with lower voices. A part will be found to fit any voice. Many women bring recorders to rehearsals to learn new songs.

The current chorus has 25 active members and stays busy year-round performing for various clubs, organizations and events in Bella Vista, Bentonville and Rogers. In addition to giving free concerts, the organization gives back to these communities by helping to support local charities.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets every Monday from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Highlands Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. Participants are asked to enter at the north door.

For more information contact Director Karen Frankenfeld at 479-876-7204 or [email protected] perfectharmonybv.com

Bella Vista Men's Chorus

Bella Vista Men's Chorus is busy practicing for its Fall Concert: Music, Music, Music on Sunday, Aug. 27. Those who enjoy singing are encouraged to participate. New members are always welcome. For more information go to the website BellaVistaMensChorus.org.

Bella Vista Men's Chorus has rehearsals on Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. in the choir room at First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista. All men are welcome to join and no audition is required. The BVMC has been performing in Bella Vista for more than 40 years.

